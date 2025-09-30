Frozen meatballs can be tricky. Generally, the more delicious they are, the more ingredients they have in them, most of them being filler. However, some frozen meatballs are healthier than others, made with natural and easy-to-pronounce ingredients and less artificial flavors, preservatives, and other not-so-great things. Here are 7 packaged meatballs made without filler.

Aidells Chicken Meatballs

Aidells is one of my go-to brands for healthier proteins. Their fully cooked chicken meatballs are seasoned without fillers. There are no artificial ingredients, added nitrites or nitrates, preservatives, or MSG, and the chicken is raised without antibiotics. The meatballs are also gluten-free.l “My hubs wanted spaghetti & meatballs but we were staying at a vacation house & I did not want to have to take a lot of stuff to make homemade. A friend recommended these and they were excellent. I will definitely buy them again when I want to take an easy out,” one shopper writes.

Rao’s Homemade Meatballs

I’m also a big fan of Rao’s Homemade Meatballs, restaurant-style beef meatballs made from clean ingredients. For example, I can pronounce all the ingredients in Rao’s Made For Home Family Size Frozen Meatballs and Sauce: meatballs (pork, beef, water, bread crumbs [wheat flour, natural cane sugar, yeast, sea salt, canola oil], romano cheese [sheep’s milk, cheese cultures, salt and rennet], whole egg, parsley, salt, garlic, spices), italian tomatoes, (italian tomatoes, tomato puree). olive oil, onions, salt, garlic, spices. And, even the most discernible foodies are fans. “As a proud Italian who has spent years perfecting my family’s meatball recipe passed down from my mother and grandmother, I never imagined I’d find a store-bought meatball that could rival our homemade ones. However, Rao’s meatballs have truly impressed me with their authentic taste and quality. Can you please tell me how to buy these in BULK??????” writes a shopper.

Open Nature Homestyle Angus Beef Meatballs

Open Nature Homestyle Angus Beef Meatballs are a favorite of Acme shoppers. They are made with no antibiotics and no preservatives. “At Open Nature, we believe food should be simple – meat that is responsibly raised and minimally processed, for quality and freshness. Quality & satisfaction 100% guaranteed or your money back,” the brand says. “My family loves these meatballs because they are so tender and they are lower in sodium than other frozen meatballs,” writes an Acme shopper.

Good & Gather Grass-Fed Beef Meatballs

Target’s clean-label line uses real beef and basic spices: beef, eggs, water, rice flour, dehydrated onions, romano cheese (pasteurized cow’s milk, pasteurized sheep’s milk, rennet, salt, cheese cultures, enzymes), dried cane sugar, salt, natural flavor. “There are sooooo good and I love that they’re gluten free as well! Not really expensive and a lot comes in the bag. We always heat them using the oven,” writes a shopper. “Like that they are grass fed and delicious, at a reasonable price. For a quick meal for our boys we put them in the air fryer for a couple of minutes and put bbq sauce on the side, pair with a veggie, they eat it with no hesitation. Quick, healthy meal. These meatballs are also tasty with spaghetti or any pasta meal,” adds another.

Earth’s Best Frozen Premium Baked Mini Beef Meatballs for Kids

Earth’s Best Frozen Premium Baked Mini Beef Meatballs for Kids Family Size are a great kid-approved option with minimal ingredients parents will approve of: beef, water, egg whites, bread crumbs (wheat flour, salt, yeast), dehydrated onion, dried cane sugar, salt, spices, garlic powder. “The whole family likes these and I really like the simple ingredients. They are a little pricey but worth it when I don’t feel like making homemade,” a shopper writes. “Delicious! Picky eaters approved. Expensive, but worth it,” adds another.

Forces of Nature Beef Ancestral Grassfed Frozen Meatballs

Forces of Nature Beef Ancestral Grassfed Frozen Meatballs are a favorite with Whole Foods shoppers. They are pre-cooked, ready to heat, and nutrient-dense. They are made with “regeneratively-raised beef and a proprietary blend of heart and liver organ meat, offering profound nutrition and exceptional flavor,” the brand says. They are also sugar-free, dairy-free, and gluten-free, seasoned with all-organic spices.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

ButcherBox Grass-Fed Beef Meatballs

ButcherBox Grass-Fed Beef Meatballs are delivered frozen meatballs made from 100% grass-fed beef.. “Our fully cooked beef and pork meatballs are made from 100% grass-fed beef and crate-free pork,” they say. Ingredients include beef, pork, eggs, water, rolled oats, salt, spices, and garlic powder.