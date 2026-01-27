5 Best Frozen Mozzarella Sticks in Grocery Stores

These frozen mozzarella sticks deliver big crunch and gooey cheese.

Frozen mozzarella sticks are one of the most popular appetizers you can get, a classic option at any restaurant or bar and seriously addictive. The combination of melty, gooey, cheese and crunchy coating is irresistible, and there are so many great options in grocery stores you won’t even have to leave your kitchen to enjoy these indulgent cheesy delights. So which ones are worth keeping in the freezer? Here are five of the best frozen mozzarella sticks the whole family will love.

Farm Rich Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Farm Rich Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks are made with 100% real cheese and a delicious crunchy breading, plus 12 g of protein per serving. “I prefer this brand of mozzarella sticks over others because they bake consistently and don’t ooze the cheese all over the baking pan,” one shopper said. “They’re also reasonably priced for the amount that you get. I highly recommend them!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks

Costco shoppers love the Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks. “They’re equivalent to most mozzarella sticks I buy at a restaurant. So whenever I get the urge to add mozz sticks to a pizza order, I break these out instead,” one fan said. “They are the best frozen mozzarella sticks I’ve had at home. Just use an air fryer and they come out great!” another agreed.

Trader Joe’s Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Trader Joe’s Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks are a fan-favorite frozen item. “These were one of my very first purchases that kept me coming back. Always at least 1 bag in the freezer,” one Redditor shared. “I do a handful at a time for study breaks and a lil less than recommended times. They don’t seem to keep freezer burn taste free as long as the big box stores but definitely worth the repeat purchase.”

Feel Good Foods Mozzarella Sticks

Feel Good Foods Mozzarella Sticks are a great gluten-free option. “These are fantastic! Crispy, full of cheese, and juicy! I wish they were a little cheaper considering you don’t get many in the box. But, I’m very impressed with this brand and their products,” one Target shopper said.

Cole’s Mozzarella Cheese Filled Breadsticks

Cole’s Mozzarella Cheese Filled Breadsticks are not your traditional frozen mozz sticks, fans say. “I was looking around for mozzarella cheese sticks like in pizza restaurants and decided to give this a try… I don’t regret it! It’s garlic, cheesy, and crunchy, ugh I love it, especially with pizza. I keep buying them again and again and I won’t stop. Please don’t ever discontinue,” one Walmart shopper said.