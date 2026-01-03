5 Best Frozen Mozzarella Stick Brands, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal which frozen mozzarella sticks deliver the best crispy, cheesy bite.

There’s nothing more disappointing than a mozzarella stick that falls flat. Great mozzarella sticks should have a crispy coating and a stretchy, melty center and some frozen brands get it right. According to Therese Buchanan, Home Chef, Food Blogger & Recipe Developer at Tessie’s Table, a handful of frozen options manage to deliver that classic appetizer experience straight from the freezer aisle. Here are her top five picks.

Farm Rich

Farm Rich mozzarella sticks are quick and easy to prepare. They make a satisfying snack or appetizer and pair well with classic dips like marinara or ranch—though sauce is not included. According to Buchanan, “They have a good cheese pull without leaking everywhere, and the breading crisps up well in the oven or air fryer.” She explains, “The balance between coating and cheese is solid.”

TGI Friday’s

Bursting with flavor, TGI Friday’s mozzarella sticks come with a tangy Marinara Sauce that diners swear by. “They’re very cheesy with a thicker coating, so they feel more like restaurant-style mozzarella sticks,” says Buchanan. “They hold their shape well when baked.”

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s has a habit of discontinuing beloved items, but for over a decade now, the chain has carried the same Breaded Mozzarella Sticks that shoppers can’t get enough of. “The cheese tastes clean and milky, and the breading isn’t overly salty,” explains Buchanan. “They’re great when you want something simple and well-balanced.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Snapps

Savvy shoppers know that Snapps mozzarella sticks are not only tasty, but a steal. A box is just $1.28 at Walmart. “Snapps have a lighter breading and melt evenly without exploding,” says Buchanan. “They’re especially goodhttps://www.eatthis.com/ in the air fryer.”

Great Value

Buying a name brand doesn’t always mean better. Shoppers love Walmart’s Great Value mozzarella sticks for their taste and affordable price point. “They’re budget-friendly but still melt well and crisp nicely,” Buchanan notes. “A solid option for casual snacks or feeding a crowd.”