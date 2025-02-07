I Tried Mozzarella Sticks From 6 Chains & The Best Was Crispy and Gooey

You wouldn't necessarily want to eat six cheese sticks in a row. But, as soon as they're breaded and served with a side of marinara sauce, suddenly it's a different story.

Mozzarella sticks have become a staple part of many appetizer menus, standing as a finger food most dairy-eating people can agree on. They are often thought to be an Italian creation but a recipe in the cookbook Le Menagier de Paris dating back to 1393 suggests that we actually have the French to thank for the greasy delicacy. Either way, mozzarella sticks have been popular in the United States since around the 1960s or 1970s and plenty of notable chains from Italian eateries to Tex-Mex joints to seafood restaurants have adopted the dish.

To get a better taste of what's out there, I recently sampled the simple combination of breading and cheese from six of these establishments. They come in all shapes and sizes and with their own unique marinara sauce renditions. But, one stood out as the crispiest and cheesiest, pulling off an epic cheese pull while excelling in other areas as well.

BJ's Brewhouse

PER 1 ORDER : 820 calories, 39 g fat (17 g saturated fat), 2041 mg sodium, 78 g carbs (1 g fiber, 13 g sugar), 33 g protein

At the restaurant chain known for its eclectic menu of Americanized grub, brews, and pizookies, mozzarella sticks join the list of shareable appetizers. BJ's says these sticks stand out compared to others due to their garlic butter breading and Parmesan cheese garnish. They are also served alongside a cup of San Marzano marinara sauce–a sauce made specifically from San Marzano tomatoes which are prized for their balanced taste. An order of the mozz sticks and sauce cost me $13.99–the highest price in the taste test.

The Look: I counted ten total sticks in my order with not nearly enough dark red sauce to go around. The cheese itself was coated in an ultra-thin and lightly seasoned breading layer that came in a pale tan color.

The Taste: Basic, offering the same level of enjoyment you would get out of frozen mozzarella sticks made at home. Somehow the fine breading does surprise you with the teensiest bit of crunch, but the garlic butter taste is nowhere to be found. Underneath, the milky mozzarella is more firm than melty with little to no dramatic cheese pull. A chunky and rich tomato sauce saves the day, but without it the dish is a certified flop that's not worth the $14–even for ten of them. There are so many other tastier apps you can get BJ's. Or, you can skip the starter altogether and just focus on a pizookie dessert.

Applebee's

PER 1 ORDER : 860 calories, 44 g fat (18 g saturated fat), 2440 mg sodium, 76 g carbs (7 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 41 g protein

Eatin' good in the neighborhood means that you have plenty of options to kick off your meal. Nachos, wings, and spinach and artichoke dip are all up for grabs, as is a plate of mozzarella sticks. Applebee's doesn't give much insight into the makings of this finger food aside from mentioning the sticks are crispy on the outside, melty mozzarella on the inside, and come with a side of marinara sauce. They are priced at $10.49.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Look: There was something so aesthetic about these mozz sticks lined up perfectly in the plastic tray. They came in a shorter size compared to BJ's but a more golden hue. The marinara, on the other hand, was lighter and more pulverized.

The Taste: The cheese is once again kept simple with a mild taste. However, it's more appealing than BJ's because of its freshness and softer texture that oozes as you take a bite. The breading is also elevated with a sturdier crispness and some semblance of seasoning–what appears to be either oregano or parsley. The sauce, though, is where things go a bit off the rails. It has an intense smokiness to it starkly different from your average, everyday marinara. It's almost like smoked paprika or something of the sort was tacked onto the recipe. It's not what I was expecting and truthfully I didn't prefer it.

Red Lobster

PER 1 ORDER : 730 calories, 41 g fat (13 g saturated fat), 2130 mg sodium, 58 g carbs (4 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 31 g protein

Mozzarella cheese sticks are definitely the odd man out on Red Lobster's menu of maritime appetizers–a classic option swimming among seafood favorites like crab queso and bacon-wrapped sea scallops. For $9.99 the cheesy snack comes with eight total sticks and the obligatory marinara sauce.

The Look: Long, skinny, and covered in a dusting of powdery Parmesan cheese. With a runny consistency, the red sauce was more reminiscent of tomato soup than a marinara.

The Taste: Red Lobster nails the mozzarella stick outer coating. It's crumbly yet offers just enough snap in each bite and even incorporates some garlicky zip–taking after the chain's famed cheddar biscuits. At the core, the cheese is somehow extra juicy as if it had just been pulled from a tub where it was marinating in oils. As for the sauce, it's certainly thin as I suspected. But, what stood out most was the fact that it smelled and even tasted a bit like cocktail sauce just without the zing of horseradish. A bit odd for mozzarella sticks but fitting if you consider the source.

Chili's

PER SMALL ORDER : 920 calories, 55 g fat (27 g saturated fat), 2950 mg sodium, 59 g carbs (6 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 48 g protein

At Chili's, this appetizer is known simply as fried mozzarella instead of mozzarella sticks (you can likely see why). Most often, the specialty is ordered as part of the chain's viral Triple Dipper. But, it also comes by itself in a shareable size with six pieces for $14.89 or a small size with three pieces for $10.39–what I ordered. Fried cheese even comes in different flavors now at the restaurant, including honey chipotle or Nashville hot, but I stuck with the original for a closer comparison.

The Look: Browned cheesy blocks. Their rectangular shape makes them stand out from the first three stick options and promises a skewed ratio of cheese to breading. The marinara appears to be bright with a standard consistency.

The Taste: This cheese pull is social media-worthy (as many TikTokers have already proven). The tasty and pure mozzarella seems as if it could stretch for miles–almost creating a choking hazard. On the outskirts, the delicately-applied breading is crisp with a light seasoning. The chain really allows the cheese to do all the talking. The only real drawbacks here are the oiliness that remains from the fryer and the marinara which just tastes like a watered-down tomato sauce.

Olive Garden

PER 1 ORDER w/MARINARA : 835 calories, 51 g fat (17 g saturated fat), 2310 mg sodium, 61 g carbs (4 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 33 g protein

Italians love their cheese–especially mozzarella. They are also no strangers to fried foods–arancini, crocchè, and eggplant parmesan are just a sampling of the country's fried dishes. So, it's not that surprising to find a fried mozzarella posted up on its menu. The appetizer is served with house marinara sauce and rings up an affordable $8.29.

The Look: A mini, paler version of Chili's squared-off monstrosities. Only seven pieces sat in the tray–a strange number if you ask me–but they were all lightly dusted with parmesan. The bright red sauce is chunky, almost like salsa.

The Taste: I could have sworn another cheese was at play here aside from the standard mozzarella. Inside each one, the usually stark white substance was darker with a stronger, more authentic taste–almost as if parmesan was thrown in. A modest crunch accompanied the thin breading, but I did expect a bit more flavor-wise, like an extra sprinkle of Italian seasonings. The sauce, though? That's where this dish really shined–as it should at an Italian restaurant. It was thick and garlicky with large chunks of tomato and onion. It's the same recipe you will find on the chain's pastas and it's the perfect accompaniment for this basket of fried formaggio.

Cheesecake Factory

PER 1 ORDER : 1070 calories, 78 g fat (39 g saturated fat), 2320 mg sodium, 49 g carbs (3 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 45 g protein

It may take you a minute to find it buried on Cheesecake Factory's book-like menu. But, trust us, crispy fried cheese is in fact a small plate option at the restaurant. This is one rendition that does things a little differently, however. In addition to mozzarella cheese, the app also packs in fontina, a rich and creamy Italian cheese. Escorted by a trusty side of marinara sauce, the fried cheese is priced at $13.95.

The Look: So dark that the coarse breading looks burnt. The hunks also come in a half-moon taco shape and are sprinkled with parmesan similar to Olive Garden's. Vivid but thin, the sauce didn't inspire much confidence.

The Taste: After hearing that crunch from the crispy outer coating for the first time, I knew I was in for a treat. But what's hiding underneath this herby exterior is even better. The blend of cheeses is ooey gooey with a bolder, richer flavor than any of the rest. Thanks, fontina. It stretches far and wide, filling each mouthful with a glob of creaminess. Just as I predicted, the marinara proved to be of average taste. It didn't matter, though, because the breaded cheese could stand by itself. For just three pieces, it is on the pricier side, but well worth it.