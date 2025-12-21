6 Best Frozen Pastas Without the Junk

These frozen pasta meals use simple ingredients and still taste rich, comforting, and fresh.

If you love the idea of having frozen pasta ready to go at any time but hate the idea of an ultraprocessed meal full of junk ingredients, there are some seriously impressive options in the freezer aisle right now. These frozen pasta options are made with recognizable ingredients and, most importantly, taste incredible, fans say. Here are six of the best frozen pasta meals without the junk.

Amy’s Gluten Free Frozen Broccoli & Cheddar Bake Meal Bowls

Amy’s Gluten Free Frozen Broccoli & Cheddar Bake Meal Bowls are a hearty, better-for-you frozen pasta meal option. “Absolutely amazing! blew me away. It’s perfectly cheesy with tender broccoli — not overcooked or mushy — and has that rich, comforting flavor that hits every time. The gluten-free crust holds up beautifully, and it’s officially my new go-to meal. Total comfort food perfection!” one Target shopper raved.

Rao’s Homemade Penne Alla Vodka

Rao’s Homemade Penne Alla Vodka is both delicious and junk-free. “It’s one of the best frozen pasta meals I’ve tried! It tastes great and the pasta cooks perfectly whether you bake or microwave. The portion is just enough for a nice individual meal when you pair it with a side salad,” one Sprouts shopper said.

Purple Carrot Vegan Plant Based Portobello Mushroom Ravioli

Purple Carrot Frozen Vegan Plant Based Portobello Mushroom Ravioli is a tasty option for frozen pasta made from ingredients you can actually recognize. "I actually did enjoy this one, but had to season it a bit myself (which I don't mind). It's nutrient dense and I feel like it would be a good healthy option for a quick meal," one Target shopper said.

Blue Zones Kitchen Basil Pesto Veggie Bowl

The Blue Zones Kitchen Basil Pesto Veggie Bowl is a tasty better-for-you option. “I’ve been buying them at Whole Foods and quite like them. The calorie per $ is expensive, but the ingredients and nutritional stats seem good. They really help for convenience in my time finite world. I like to throw in a fresh avocado, canned salmon or some extra veggies if I’m hungry,” one Redditor said.

Evol Frozen Ziti & Meat Sauce Pasta Bowl

Target shoppers love the Evol Frozen Ziti & Meat Sauce Pasta Bowl. “This is my favorite thing to have for lunch! It’s so good and they don’t skimp on the meat or the sauce. The only thing I do is add a little Parmesan cheese, but it’s still great without it,” one said.

bettergoods Ricotta and Spinach Gnocchi, 16 oz (Frozen)

bettergoods Ricotta and Spinach Gnocchi is a perfect weeknight dinner option. “They’re like tiny, fluffy pillows of happiness that somehow made it into my dinner bowl,” one Walmart shopper said. “The texture is soft and light, not dense or gummy like a lot of grocery-store gnocchi can be. The ricotta gives them this creamy vibe while the spinach adds flavor without being overpowering.”