5 Frozen Pastas Shoppers Say Taste Like Restaurant Quality

Frozen pasta meals shoppers love for rich, restaurant quality flavor at home tonight.

Pasta dishes, when done right, just taste like a cozy hug. Even in my 30s, one of my comfort foods is buttered noodles when I’m having a busy day, and I’ve heard other adults admit that it’s theirs, as well. Of course, boiling the pasta isn’t really the tough part. It’s more so if you’re craving a certain sauce that you don’t feel like making from scratch. If you’re not part of the buttered noodle club, and want a bit more flavor, here are five frozen pastas that eaters swear by.

Bertolli Frozen Chicken Florentine & Farfalle

The Bertolli Frozen Chicken Florentine & Farfalle consistently rates well. “Such a good [go-to] for easy fast dinners. Kids love it. Just pair it with some good garlic bread. Such a good simple dinner,” a review said. “Quick and [easy] and delicious! One of my favorite frozen meals,” another added.

P.F. Chang’s Frozen Chicken Lo Mein

The P.F. Chang’s Frozen Chicken Lo Mein is a solid go-to that shoppers enjoy. Buyers like to doctor it up a bit in their own way, stretching it further. “I added a ton of stir fry vegetables and it balances it out perfectly,” one said. Another said he adds oil into a wok before frying three eggs. After setting those aside, he puts “a bit more oil [into the pan] and [sautées] onions, then garlic, [before throwing] in the package of lo mein and half [of a] package of ramen noodles.” He adds in a little toasted sesame oil, peas, and some fake crab pieces before covering for 5 minutes and removing the lid, adding the eggs in, mixing everything together and serving with sweet chili sauce.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stouffer’s Mac and Cheese

The Stouffer’s Mac and Cheese Family Size Dinner Frozen Meal is nostalgic and tasty. “The best mac and cheese you can get. It’s so good, and a family fav,” one fan of the brand said. “It actually tastes homemade, and so much better than all the synthetic tasting options on the market! Love it!” Another said “my daughter and I love this mac n cheese. Its always so creamy and I love how easy it is to make! Stouffers is one of my favorite brands when it comes to frozen meals because they use real ingredients!”

Trader Joe’s Family Style Meat Lasagna

The Trader Joe’s Family Style Meat Lasagna is yet another frozen meal Trader Joe’s fans rave about. “The frozen meat lasagna is very good; [it] tastes homemade! Enough for 2 people,” one shopper said.

Gnocchi from Trader Joe’s

Shoppers really seem to love the Trader Joe’s gnocchi, with various flavors rolling in and out like the Outside-In Stuffed Gnocchi. “We love the gnocchi alla sorrentina,” one fan said about a previous flavor. “I always cook up a little ground turkey to go in with it once [it’s] done cooking to add some flavor and protein,” one shopper said. Someone else said “I slice up and saute some of their pre-cooked Italian chicken sausage and add that to the Gnocchi. Yum.”