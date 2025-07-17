6 Best Frozen Pizzas, According to Chefs

Frozen pizza is the ultimate convenience food. On busy days, it’s so quick and easy to make. Plus, it’s cheaper than ordering a pizza and they’ve come a long way from the cardboard tasting crust. Some even rival freshly baked pies and chefs are taking notice. “I’m telling you — you can find some real gems in the frozen aisle,” Chef Rocco Carulli, R House Wynwood tells us. Whether you’re after a quick weeknight dinner or a gourmet shortcut, some frozen pies deliver surprisingly delicious results straight from your oven. While there is no shortage of options to choose from, some stand out above the rest. To help narrow down which ones deserve space in your freezer, here are the top choices according to chefs Eat This, Not That! spoke to.

Pizza Romana Burrata Prosciutto And Arugula Brick Oven Pizza

Nutrition : per serving 140.0 grams

Calories : 350

Fat : 16g (Saturated fat: 7g)

Sodium : 830mg

Carbs : 38g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 16g

Pizza Romana is known for their hand-stretched dough with fresh ingredients that’s baked in brick ovens. A must-try from the brand is the Burrata Prosciutto And Arugula Brick Oven Pizza, according to Jeremy Tuck, the President and Director of Franchising of Dough Boy Pizza, an innovative fast-casual pizza restaurant. “As the owner of a pizza franchise that prides itself on fresh pizza, I’m definitely a snob when it comes to frozen pizzas, but this is definitely worth trying,” says Chef Tuck. “First off, it looks exactly like the picture,” and the flavor is incredible. He explains, “The prosciutto on top is a delight to your taste buds. But it’s best to add it after you’ve taken it out of the oven. This flatbread has a restaurant quality and taste. Try drizzling olive oil and sprinkling some fresh black pepper for the ultimate topper.” Chef Tuck adds, “As a chef and restaurateur, people are always asking me which frozen pizzas I actually stock at home. Truth is, even chefs don’t always have time to make dough from scratch — but I still want the flavors, textures, and quality I’d expect in a restaurant. These are my go-to frozen pies when I’m craving something easy, reliable, and genuinely delicious.”

Authentic Motor City Pizza Co Four Cheese

Nutrition : per serving ⅕ of the pizza

Calories : 390

Fat : 17g (Saturated fat: 8g)

Sodium : 690 mg

Carbs : 41g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 18g

A go-to brand for Chef Rocco is Authentic Motor City Pizza Co and one of his favorites is the Four Cheese. “If you’ve never had authentic Detroit-style pizza, start here,” he says. “These guys nailed it — that crispy, caramelized cheese along the edges, the deep, pillowy crust, the way the sauce is layered on top… it’s honestly restaurant-quality Detroit pie in your own kitchen. Deep and delicious, every single time.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

DiGiorno Rising Crust Pepperoni Pizza

Nutrition : per serving ⅕ of the pizza

Calories : 330

Fat : 13g (Saturated fat: 5g)

Sodium : 830mg

Carbs : 40g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 6g)

Protein : 14g

Marketed as an upscale pizza known for its rising crusts, DiGiorno Rising Crust Pepperoni Pizza is another top pick for Chef Rocco. “This is the one I reach for when I’m in the mood for something hearty and comforting,” he says. “The thick, fluffy crust actually rises in the oven, which gives you that warm, bready, almost-chef-made texture and chew you just don’t expect from frozen. It’s dependable, satisfying, and nostalgic in all the right ways.”

Screamin’ Sicilian Detroit Style Cheese

Nutrition : per serving ⅕ of the pizza

Calories : 370

Fat : 17g (Saturated fat: 8g)

Sodium : 840 mg

Carbs : 36g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 17g

Screamin’ Sicilian Detroit Style Cheese is a trusted choices for chefs “For all the cheese lovers out there, this is your jam,” says Chef Rocco. “They don’t skimp on the cheese — it’s gooey, rich, and absolutely indulgent, with a big, bold flavor. If you like your pizza unapologetically cheesy, you’ll love this one.”

Trader Joe’s Wood Fired Margherita Pizza

Nutrition : per serving ⅓ of the pizza

Calories : 310

Fat : 8g (Saturated fat: 4g)

Sodium : 810 mg

Carbs : 47g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 14g

Inspired by pizza makers in Italy, Trader Joe’s Wood Fired Margherita Pizza is an improved new version crafted from hand-stretched Amalfi style crust. “Sometimes, you just want a simple, honest pizza — the kind you’d find in a little trattoria on a quiet Italian street,” says Chef Rocco. “This one gets it right. The crust is light and airy, with that perfect balance of chew and crisp along the edges, thanks to the wood-fired oven.” He adds, “The sauce tastes bright and fresh, like sun-ripened tomatoes, and the mozzarella and basil bring it all together in classic style. No frills, no gimmicks — just a beautiful margherita pizza you’ll be proud to serve, even to your pickiest foodie friends.”

Nutrition : per serving 1 pizza

Calories : 250

Fat : 9g (Saturated fat: 5g)

Sodium : 650 mg

Carbs : 30g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar:3 g)

Protein : 11g

Trader Joe’s Bambino Pizza Formaggio[/slide title]

Another Trader Joe’s popular frozen pizza picked by chefs is the Bambino Pizza Formaggio. “We eat these mini pizzas all the time in my house, and specifically my 5 year old loves them, Rachel Kirk, recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com says. “They’re great for nights I don’t want to cook.” She adds, “They’re perfectly portioned for 1 individual (my son usually will eat an entire one in a sitting). All of the ingredients are pretty whole, so I can serve it to him guilt free without a bunch of unnecessary ingredients. Bonus? They heat up super fast in my air fryer.” While they’re not listed on the site, the frozen pizza is in stores. “I buy them weekly,” Kirk says.