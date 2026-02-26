7 Best Frozen Pizzas Made With Real Pork and Beef, According to Shoppers

Shoppers say these frozen pizzas use real pork and beef toppings.

Pepperoni is the most popular pizza topping in the U.S., but not all frozen pizzas have good pepperoni or beef toppings—some are bland, others are packed with fillers, and some don’t even have the flavor or texture of real meat. Luckily many brands are proudly serving up frozen options with excellent ingredients, and that includes the meat toppings. So which do shoppers love? Here are seven of the best frozen pizzas made with real beef and pork for toppings.

Newman’s Own Thin & Crispy Crust Uncured Pepperoni Pizza

The uncured pepperoni on Newman’s Own Thin & Crispy Crust Uncured Pepperoni Pizza is made from pork and beef with no added nitrites and nitrates. “Excellent pepperoni seasoning… a hint of heat; Use the toaster oven and it cooks even and ‘spot on’ timing instructions,” one shopper said.

Porta Pepperoni Pizza

The sliced uncured smoked pepperoni on Porta Pepperoni Pizza is made from beef and pork with no added nitrates or nitrites. “It’s better than most restaurant pizzas I’ve had,” one fan raved. “There are like only 3 pizzerias (they specialize in NY-style pizzas) in my entire state that can make a better pizza than this, but they’re all like $25-$30 for a pie lol.”

Sprouts Classic Pepperoni Pizza

Sprouts Classic Pepperoni Pizza is topped with pepperoni made from pork, no added nitrites/nitrates. Some shoppers say it’s perfect for kids, others say the pepperoni has a little kick to it so the smaller kids aren’t as enthusiastic about it. “It was very tasty! No skimping on the pepperoni, or cheese. Will definitely buy again,” one shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Urban Pie Pizza Co. Uncured Pepperoni Pizza

The uncured pepperoni on Urban Pie Pizza Co. Uncured Pepperoni Pinzza Roman Style Crust Pizza is made with pork, and no nitrites/nitrates. “Their normal style uncured pepperoni is my favorite frozen pizza. Honestly better than a lot of pizza chains,” one shopper said.

bettergoods Wood-Fired Ultra Thin Pepperoni and Ricotta Pizza

The pepperoni on bettergoods Wood-Fired Ultra Thin Pepperoni and Ricotta Pizza is made with real pork. “The pepperoni adds a savory kick, while the ricotta brings a creamy, unexpected twist that elevates the whole experience. It tastes like something you’d get at a boutique pizzeria, not from your freezer,” one fan said.

DiGiorno Wood Fired Crust Frozen Italian 3 Meat Trio Pizza

DiGiorno Wood Fired Crust Frozen Italian 3 Meat Trio Pizza contains Italian sausage made with real pork. “Nice sauce, lots of meat and a soft and chewy crust. I was hungry for some pizza and this hit the spot,” one fan said.

Milton’s Uncured Pepperoni Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Milton’s Uncured Pepperoni Cauliflower Crust Pizza is topped with pepperoni made with real beef and pork. “I am not a fan of frozen pizzas but this one I love! It didn’t have that frozen pizza taste and the cauliflower crust was so delicious,” one Sprouts shopper said.