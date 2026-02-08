7 Frozen Pizzas With More Pepperoni Than Any Other Brands

These frozen pizzas are loaded with pepperoni slices in every bite, shoppers say.

Pepperoni is by far the most popular pizza topping in the U.S.: Diners and shoppers just can’t get enough of those savory little slices. There is nothing sadder than ordering a pizza only to discover there’s just a handful of pepperoni on the pie, but some of the frozen options are far more consistent when it comes to how much pepperoni is included. Here are seven frozen pizzas where they don’t skimp on this fan-favorite topping.

California Pizza Kitchen Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza

California Pizza Kitchen Thin Crust Signature Frozen Pepperoni Pizza is generously loaded with some of the best pepperoni I’ve tasted (although the kids thought it was a little spicy). This is easily on the best frozen pizzas out there, with excellent ingredients and seriously impressive flavor and texture.

DiGiorno Premium Pepperoni Pizza

DiGiorno Premium Pepperoni Wood Fired Pizza is a hit with shoppers. “Soft in the middle, and crispy on the outside, like a fresh loaf of bread. A little light on the cheese, but I always add some to all my pizza anyway. I add sliced fresh mushrooms,too. There’s plenty of pepperoni,” one said.

Porta Pepperoni Pizza

Porta Pepperoni Pizza has a generous scattering of those little cup-style pepperoni slices. “My favorite frozen pizza— bar none,” one fan said. “The crust on this pizza is absolute perfection. The pepperoni, cheese, and sauce are all amazing as well.”

Trader Joe’s Uncured Pepperoni Pizza

Trader Joe’s Uncured Pepperoni Pizza is a fan-favorite choice. “I know TJs gets lots of love from this community but d*mn do they deliver,” one fan said. “I didn’t even need to rearrange the pepperoni slices. Unwrapped and straight into the oven.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

bettergoods Wood-Fired Ultra Thin Pepperoni and Ricotta Pizza

Walmart shoppers rave about the bettergoods Wood-Fired Ultra Thin Pepperoni and Ricotta Pizza. “This is probably the best thin crust frozen pizza I’ve ever tried. The pepperoni is a little thicker and the flavor is excellent. The cheese is great quality and melted beautifully,” one said.

Authentic Motor City Pepperoni Pizza

Authentic Motor City Pepperoni Pizza is a deep-dish pie covered in great toppings. “Best frozen pizza we’ve ever tasted, in fact, better than many we’ve had from pizza places (and much cheaper!!) Generous toppings, crispy crust, and comes on its own baking sheet, so no pan to wash after baking! 5 stars!” one shopper said.

Red Baron Brick Oven Pepperoni Pizza

Red Baron Brick Oven Pepperoni Pizza is a great frozen option, fans rave. “The sauce has just the right amount of zing, with a slightly sweet, herby tomato flavor that complements the salty, smoky pepperoni. Speaking of which—the pepperoni is generously spread, with enough coverage to give every bite a spicy, savory kick,” one shopper shared.