7 Best Frozen Pizzas You Can Buy Right Now

Frozen pizza is a lifesaver if you are a busy person, a parent, or just someone who cannot face the thought of what to have for dinner tonight. We are living in a Golden Age of decent frozen foods, especially frozen pizza—there are so many different varieties and price levels, from cheap to gourmet, healthy-ish options to pure indulgence. Curious to see what other pizza-lovers rely on when it comes to this very convenient meal, I analyzed social media threads and reviews to see which items are raved about by shoppers. Here are seven of the best frozen pizzas you can buy at the store, ranked from “at least I didn’t have to cook” to “better than delivery”.

Totino’s Party Pizza

Cheap, cheerful, and delicious, Totino’s Party Pizza is a nostalgic favorite with pizza fans who admit it’s not exactly top-tier but they love it anyway. “Totino’s is pretty good, especially compared to other microwave pizzas. The taste hasn’t changed since the 90s and above all, uses real cheese,” one Redditor said. “If you want to go cheap I will always love those rectangular Totino’s pizzas,” another agreed.

Newman’s Own Thin Crust

Newman’s Own makes one of my favorite frozen pizzas (the Stone-Fired Crust Quattro Formaggi is ridiculous), and just launched an amazing Thin & Crispy Bourbon BBQ Recipe Chicken Pizza. “The Newman’s Own thin crust pizzas. Even without adding my personal cheese they’re good,” one Redditor shared. “Haven’t ordered a pizza or eaten one out in like two years. My local store has them for $3.29 and it’s such an easy, quick, tasty meal that I have to stop myself from eating more than one a week.”

Tombstone Pizza

Tombstone Pizza comes up again and again as a solid, reliable option for frozen pizza. “Tombstone are my go to these days. So many others have a weird ‘preservative or something’ taste to their sauces. It’s off putting. Tombstones are cheap, and very good for the price and don’t bring that flavor along for the ride,” one fan said. “When asked how I want to be remembered I always say, ‘I know what I want on my tombstone. Sausage and Pepperoni’,” another joked.

I Tried 7 Frozen Pizzas and Only One Tasted Like Real Delivery

Red Baron

Red Baron is one of the best-selling frozen pizzas in the U.S., and frequently comes up as one of the tastiest options. “Red Baron has been top rated for its taste and price.. my kids love it (and I do too). My fav thing to put on top is Mikes Hot honey 🍯,” one fan said. “Only frozen pizza I will ever eat is red baron. Grew up poor, when I was able to try other brands and found red baron, I couldn’t go back,” another agreed.

Motor City Pizza

Motor City Pizza is a fan-favorite item with Costco shoppers who can’t stop raving about the quality and value for money. “Motor City is the only answer for first and best. Red Baron though will send me on a nostalgic trip back to my childhood,” one Redditor said. “Motor City Detroit style pizza is the absolute best frozen pizza I’ve ever had,” another raved.

Home Run Inn

Home Run Inn comes in at number 2 and is a truly exceptional frozen pizza. “Best by a mile in my opinion,” one Redditor said. “Home Run Inn any flavor. They’re the best frozen pizza out there, hands down,” another agreed. “It is seriously the best pizza. I often prefer it to take out pizza. But nearly everywhere around me stopped carrying it so I hardly get it anymore,” a third commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Screamin’ Sicilian Bessie’s Revenge

And the winner is… Screamin’ Sicilian pizza! “Higher end price, Screamin Sicilian. I just love big globs of cheese and good sauce. Plus thick pep. Plus plus that cardboard mustache,” one fan said. “I have trouble digesting most frozen pizzas. Screaming Sicilian is one of the few I can eat 2 slices of and not feel like death. I like to add seasonings and a little extra cheese, sometimes roasted veg,” another agreed. “Their Bessie’s Revenge is the best one. It’s a six cheese pizza in its best form,” a third said.