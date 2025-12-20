7 Best Frozen Pizzas Without the Junk

These frozen pizzas skip artificial junk and use cleaner ingredients shoppers trust.

One thing we always have in the freezer, no matter what, is good quality frozen pizza. This staple food is ideal for quick and easy meals on nights when the last thing you want is to be messing around in the kitchen or spending a ton of money on delivery. But which pizzas are the best in terms of ingredients? I spend a lot of time reading labels, especially when it comes to the foods my kids eat, and luckily there are some fantastic options for frozen pizzas with better-for-you ingredients lists. Here are seven of the best options.

Sprouts Organic Margherita Wood Fired Pizza

Sprouts Organic Margherita Wood Fired Pizza is great by itself or as a base for adding your favorite toppings. “The crust was delicious and the pizza tasted so good. I did sprinkle the pizza with garlic powder, onion powder, and Italian seasoning. Amazing delicious!” one shopper shared in the reviews.

Amy’s Frozen Margherita Personal Size Pizza

Amy’s Frozen Margherita Personal Size Pizzas are a must-have frozen staple to keep on hand. “Not exaggerating but I believe this has been the best Margherita pizza I’ve tried thus far. Felt like I was eating a pizza in Naples when I haven’t even been there,” one Target shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Urban Pie Pizza Co. Pinzza Roman Style Crust Pizza

The Urban Pie Pizza Co. Roasted Garlic Bianco Pinzza Roman Style Crust Pizza has better ingredients than most frozen pizzas, and the taste is fantastic. “Love the crust. This is great if you can’t eat tomato sauce, but you better love garlic and hopefully the people around you do, too!” one Amazon shopper said.

PORTA

PORTA’s Margherita Pizza is another frozen pizza with a cleaner ingredients list than most. “Best crust I found on a frozen pizza by far,” one fan said. “Porta is the best frozen pizza I’ve had. The spicy pepperoni one is superb!” another commented.

Newman’s Own Thin & Crispy Uncured Pepperoni Frozen Pizza

Newman’s Own All Natural Thin & Crispy Uncured Pepperoni Frozen Pizza has a few ingredients like “natural flavorings” in the pepperoni, but otherwise this pizza is a solid better-for-you choice, and a big hit with shoppers.

bettergoods Italian Wood-Fired Margherita Pizza

The bettergoods Italian Wood-Fired Margherita Pizza is a fantastic frozen pizza, both in terms of ingredients and taste. “This is the best pizza and far better than any of the pizzerias in our area,” one Walmart shopper said. “I add toppings and additional cheese to this one to change it up. The sauce is wonderful, simple ingredients, and no sugar in it. I bake mine on the bottom rack at 425 for 19 minutes. The crust is crisp and perfect.”

Cappello’s Classic Crispy Crust Five Cheese Frozen Pizza

Cappello’s Classic Crispy Crust Five Cheese Frozen Pizza is another excellent frozen pizza with solid ingredients. “New favorite frozen pizza! Delish, nice thin crispy crust,” one Target shopper said. “I tried the pepperoni and the cheese. I preferred the pepperoni but the cheese was delish!!!” another wrote in the reviews.