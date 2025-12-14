5 Best Frozen Pizza Brands, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the 5 frozen pizza brands that deliver standout flavor, crust, and value.

Pizza is one of the greatest things on Earth. There’s nothing better than the combination of warm melted cheese, thick or thin crust, toppings and the right type of sauce. While it’s easy to have it delivered or grab a slice from one of the countless pizza joints, the convenience of frozen pizza is unbeatable and there are plenty of options to choose from. Just walk through the freezer aisle and you’ll see an overwhelming amount of choices, but which ones are the best? To find out the brands that are Eat This, Not That! asked Emily Susman, the Tulsa, Okla.-based chef, founder of Emma Claire’s Kitchen and author of “Get Stuffed: Everyday Recipes Irresistibly Transformed” to share her favorites. Here are her top five.

Caulipower

Let’s be honest–many gluten-free options taste like cardboard and aren’t great, but Caulipower has changed that. Made from quality ingredients like real cauliflower, the brand offers people a standout choice. “It’s a great lighter option with a cauliflower crust that still gets crispy,” says Chef Emily. “It’s gluten-free, cooks quickly, and has a clean ingredient list without sacrificing flavor.”

Cappello’s

Cappello’s is a brand on a mission to deliver delicious gluten-free food to the frozen section. People in search of tasty gluten-free alternatives often have to compromise on flavor, but Cappello’s is helping change that. “Made with almond-flour crusts and high-quality ingredients, Cappello’s tastes artisanal and fresh, closer to a restaurant pizza than a frozen one,” says Chef Emily.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

California Pizza Kitchen

Beloved for its innovative pizzas that go beyond traditional pepperoni or margherita, California Pizza Kitchen never disappoints. There’s several locations nationwide, but you can also pick up one of their pizzas from your local grocer. “Known for creative toppings and unique flavor combinations, CPK frozen pizzas bring their restaurant-style pies straight to your oven with consistently good crust and bold flavors,” says Chef Emily.

DiGiorno

DiGiorno has been a staple freezer for years. Shoppers love the brand for its taste, generous portions and value and Chef Emily agrees. “It’s a classic favorite for its signature rising crust, generous toppings, and dependable bake. It delivers that hearty, comforting frozen-pizza experience,” she says.

Red Baron

Red Baron is a legendary frozen pizza thanks to its crust, the right amount of toppings and flavor. “It’s affordable, nostalgic, and surprisingly delicious,” says Chef Emily. “It crisps up well, has a flavorful sauce, and is one of the best value picks on the shelf.”