These frozen pot roasts deliver tender beef, hearty vegetables, and rich gravy.

I love a good pot roast. There is something so perfect about a slow-cooked chunk of meat with veggies, like carrots, celery, and potatoes, that just hits the right notes. In a perfect world, we would feast on a pot roast made from scratch and simmered at home for hours. However, sometimes you have a craving but don’t have the time to cook one. Don’t fret! Head to the freezer section instead. Here are the 5 best frozen pot roasts in grocery stores.

Marie Callender’s Beef Pot Roast

Marie Callender’s Beef Pot Roast Dinner is a popular frozen entrée featuring chunks of beef, potatoes, and vegetables, topped with a rich gravy. “I’m pretty picky about frozen dinners, especially those with meat in them. I thought I’d give these a shot for an easy dinner for when I’m super tired after work since they’re super cheap and wow! I love the way it tastes! The beef tastes and feels like real beef and the veggies are great as well,” one writes. “Tastes almost like homemade pot roast. It was absolutely delicious!! The meat was pretty good size pieces and very tender and tasty! The texture was great, the potatoes were fork tender, not mushy. Carrots and celery were good too! The gravy was good too,” another adds.

Boston Market Beef Pot Roast Meal

Boston Market Beef Pot Roast Meal boasts 22 grams of protein, thanks to large chunks of slow-roasted beef. “My wife and I had this for dinner. It was easy to fix in our counter top oven. The portions of meat and vegetables were just right. The mashed potatoes were larger portions. The entire meal is very good and the meat is tender. We will be buying this again in the future,” a Kroger shopper writes.

Stouffer’s Beef Pot Roast

Stouffer’s Beef Pot Roast is an old favorite. The meal comes with tender pieces of beef, carrots, celery, and browned potatoes. “MUCH BETTER than expected,” one shopper says. “I really enjoyed this and did not have to spend time cooking.” Another Walmart shopper calls it “excellent, in all aspects. I easily recommend this for people like me who want to have a quick and delicious meal without the hassle of spending hours in the kitchen.”

Dolly Parton’s Frozen Beef Pot Roast Meal

Dolly Parton's Frozen Beef Pot Roast Meal features carrots, celery, potatoes, and huge chunks of delicious pot roast and is "great tasting," writes a Target shopper. "Tastes great! Beef is tender and there is as much beef as potatoes. Onions and celery pieces as well. The carrots taste bad but I have encountered that problem in ALL frozen dinners. Gravy is so tasty too," another writes.

Smart Ones Homestyle Beef Pot Roast

Smart Ones Homestyle Beef Pot Roast is a lower-calorie version of the comfort food, and shopper maintains it hits the spot. “I don’t eat a lot of tv dinners, but pick some smart ones up when they were on sale. I was actually impressed with the pot roast. A lot of beef, and it tasted surprisingly good. Add a little bit of black pepper, and you got yourself a meal. Good going smart ones,” a shopper writes. “I thought it was great and had plenty of beef,” another adds.