Diners say these seven chains serve tender, homestyle pot roast worth seeking out.

I love a good pot roast. There is something so uniquely delicious about a piece of meat that has been slow-cooked for hours, seasoned to perfection, and served with an assortment of veggies, including celery, carrots, and potatoes. I love the smell of pot roast wafting through the house, using leftovers for breakfast hash, and even freezing some for cold, winter nights. Sometimes I get cravings for pot roast and don’t have time to whip one up. Luckily, there are a handful of restaurants where you can order pot roast for that instant fix. Here are 7 chain restaurants with the best pot roast, according to diners.

Black Bear Diner

Diners love the hearty, homestyle pot roast at Black Bear Diner. Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California, dished to ETNT that the chain’s traditional slow-cooked pot roast rivals homemade. “Black Bear Diner is well known for its low and slow cooked pot roast with its fall apart beef and seasonally rotating vegetables served in a perfectly made gravy made from the beef jus of the pot roast,” he said.

Bob Evans

Don't sleep on the classic pot roast with veggies served at Bob Evans, which Chef Andrew dubs "fork-tender" and "delicious." "This restaurant delivers a delicious roasted pot roast with carrots and onions," he states. "Customers praise Bob Evans for its rich balance of flavors and comforting homey feel." Diners also rave about it on Reddit. "I used to LOVE the Bob Evans pot roast sandwich, I don't know if it's still as good as before but it was heavenly," one says.

Big Boy

Big Boy surprisingly serves an old-school diner roast with simple comfort. “Tender beef pot roast covered with rich beef gravy over mashed potatoes. Served with mixed vegetables, Texas toast and choice of coleslaw or a side salad,” the menu states. “The pot roast is delicious,” a Facebook user states.

Cracker Barrel

Down-home style and reliably tender, you can’t go wrong with Pot Roast at Cracker Barrel. “Pot roast is delish, super tender,” one regular suggested. “I agree,” added another. The meal consists of slow-braised rib roast with carrots, onions, celery, and homestyle beef gravy.

Perkins

If you manage to see pot roast on the Perkins menu, order it. The seasonal offering consists of “tender chunks of braised beef, sweet green peas, tender carrots, onions, and a hearty beef gravy.” Right now, there is a menu devoted to it. Instagrammer Actually Ashly recently visited the restaurant. “Made it just in time to try @eatatperkins Limited Time Pot Roast Menu stacked with must-try dishes! 🤤 including a BBQ Pot Roast Burger, Melt, and even Totchos,” she wrote on Instagram.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral serves a crowd-pleasing pot roast buffet style that diners are obsessed with. “Strangely the pot roast at golden corral is pretty damn good,” one Redditor maintains.

Village Inn

The Village Inn serves a simple, tender roast fans call underrated. “Comfort food doesn’t get better than this — tender pot roast, just like mom used to make,” the chain writes. “OMG! This is the greatest melt in your mouth roast and the Texas toast I always get it with corn and mashed potatoes. Take my word for it you will not regret it. Love it!” a diner wrote on Facebook. “Best pot roast ever, with the mashed potatoes & corn,” another adds.