5 Best Frozen Stuffed-Crust Pizzas, According to Shoppers

Shoppers reveal the best frozen stuffed-crust pizzas packed with extra cheese and bold, pizzeria-style flavor.

Stuffed-crust pizza has been wildly popular ever since Pizza Hut took it mainstream, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a pizza company that doesn’t have a stuffed crust pizza on the menu. Frozen pizzas also come in stuffed-crust varieties, some with so much extra cheese customers rave about them on social media and in the product reviews. So which are the best? Here are five stuffed crust pizzas so good shoppers buy them on repeat.

Screamin’ Sicilian Pepperoni Stuffed Crust

Screamin’ Sicilian Pepperoni Stuffed Crust Frozen Pizza contains over 2 ½ feet of cheese stuffed into the crust. That is seriously impressive! “Outstanding quality cheese, fairly pork-forward peps, and a surprisingly crunchy crust,” one fan shared. “The sauce was a bit sweet, but the saltiness of the cheese and peps helped to offset that. The cheese inside the crust was reminiscent of the cheese inside the crust of Pizza Hut stuffed crust from the early 00s, and I mean that in a good way (blinded by nostalgia as I am).”

Great Value Stuffed Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch Sauce Pizza

Great Value Stuffed Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch Sauce Pizza is a delicious frozen option made with white meat chicken, crispy bacon, and ranch sauce, with whole milk mozzarella and asiago cheeses. “This is the best white sauce, stuffed crust pizza I have ever had,” one Walmart shopper said. “There is so much wonderful flavor to this pizza, I could eat it every night. I absolutely love it.”

Italpizza Uncured Pepperoni La Bomba Filled Crust Pizza

We recently tried the Italpizza Uncured Pepperoni La Bomba Filled Crust Pizza after spotting it at Sprouts, and it was seriously so good—cheesy, savory, and the ingredients were pretty impressive for a frozen pizza. I would definitely buy this one again.

DiGiorno Three Meat Cheese stuffed Crust

DiGiorno Three Meat Cheese stuffed Crust is a fan-favorite stuffed crust option. “This is a great frozen pizza. That said, I will usually add a dash of garlic powder and a few pinches of Italian seasoning just to zhuzh up the flavor a bit. Ample amounts of cheese in the crust keeps this pizza squarely in my meal rotation,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Red Baron Pepperoni Stuffed Crust Frozen Pizza

Red Baron Pepperoni Stuffed Crust Frozen Pizza is stuffed with 2 ½ feet of rich, melty mozzarella cheese goodness. “OMG best frozen pizza I have ever had, in fact, it doesn’t even taste like it’s a frozen pizza it tastes like it’s a fresh pizza that was just delivered!” one shopper raved. “The cheese is awesome, better than the cheese on restaurant pizza.”