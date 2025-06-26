Summer is here, which means ice cream season is officially underway. It’s hard to resist a delicious gourmet scoop of expensive cream, like Häagen-Dazs or Jenni’s. But you don’t have to pay a premium to enjoy the creamy, sweet, cool goodness of ice cream on a hot, summer’s day. Here are 7 ice cream pints people say are “better than the expensive stuff.”

Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

One of the most beloved items in the Costco freezer section is Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream, a high-quality, budget-friendly option. “The super premium vanilla ice cream is unbeatable,” one highly liked Reddit comment reads. The creamy ice cream is “the most delicious ice cream I’ve ever tasted. I’d heard all the hype and finally got some the other day, and boy did the hype deliver! Fan for life now,” another poster said.

Blue Bell

One Redditor maintains that Blue Bell is “obviously” the “best store-bought ice cream.” Lots of people agreed. “Blue Bell all the way!!🙌🏻🙌🏻 Their cookie dough is the best I’ve had by far! Plus the texture and mouthfeel is spot on for me,” another said.

I Tried 8 Low-Calorie Ice Creams & The Winner Tasted Like the Real Thing

Tillamook

Several people mentioned Oregon-based creamery Tillamook, that makes cheese along with delicious ice cream. “Tillamook’s Chocolate Peanut Butter. (Although I do wish there were more peanut butter swirl in it.),” writes one person. “i’d give my dog away for some tillamook,” another chimes in. “almost cant go wrong with any tillamook flavor,” another says.

Publix

Publix makes famously delicious subs, and ridiculously amazing ice cream. “For my Southern Homies – Publix Moose Tracks (chocolate or vanilla, both combined is best) Publix is actually a kick ass ice cream maker. Their absolute best, that appears to be seasonal, and now sold in the quart size, is the black swamp raspberry cheesecake… my god is this the best ice cream ever!” one person says.

Bassett’s

Bassett’s, which costs around $4 a pint, is a must-buy in Pennsylvania, according to ice cream connoisseurs. “Store bought if you’re in the Philadelphia area,” writes one Redditor. Cookies & Cream, Birthday Cake, and Butter Pecan are popular options.

Favorite Day

Target shoppers swear by the store-brand pints. “Favorite Day (Target brand) Monster Cookie ice cream. Hands down,” one attests. “The colors in this ice cream is what first attracted me to it. But I wasn’t sure of how the combination of flavors would taste together. I purchased it due to the good reviews. Really glad that I did because it is delicious! I would definitely buy it again,” a reviewer writes\ about Tart Cherry Blast.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Trader Joe’s Super Premium

Trader Joe’s Super Premium is one of the best, shoppers say. One maintains that “all flavors but mint chip bc it uses fake chocolate flecks made out of oil,” are good. Which flavor is the best? Here is what our reviewer had to say.