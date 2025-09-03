7 Best Grocery Store Rotisserie Chickens 

I’ve lost count of the number of times grabbing a rotisserie chicken has saved my life (or at least, saved my dinner). This delicious, versatile grocery item is often cheaper than a whole raw chicken and can be used in so many ways—shredded for pasta, salads, sandwiches, quesadillas, tossed into soup, you name it. While many stores offer these chickens, not all offer the best quality or value. If you’re planning on getting one tonight, here are seven of the best grocery store rotisserie chickens you can get.

Costco

Costco’s infamous Kirkland Signature $5 Rotisserie Chicken remains one of the most well-known products in the store. “If I am deboning it for use as an ingredient in stir fry, fried rice, chicken taco burritos, crockpot chicken pot pie, soups, bbq pulled chicken, chicken casseroles, or something like that the price can’t be beat and they are fully cooked already,” one member said.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club shoppers love having the Member’s Mark Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken. “Sam’s Club chickens are better,” one customer said. “I eat some as Asian slaw with ramen/almond/sesame seed crunchies, and often the remainder gets made into chicken enchiladas or, my favorite, Ina Garten’s curried chicken salad!”

20+ Easy Healthy Recipes That Start with a Rotisserie Chicken

Whole Foods

When I grab a rotisserie chicken, it’s usually the Whole Foods Organic Plain Rotisserie Chicken. I do miss the seasoned ones (like rosemary and thyme) the store inexplicably phased out, but for a simple cooked chicken the Whole Foods plain version is great for using in dishes where chicken is an ingredient (like soup).

Bristol Farms

Bristol Farms’ Whole Organic Rotisserie Classic Chicken is a hit with West Coast shoppers. “It literally costs more to buy a whole chicken from their store and cook it yourself,” one Redditor said. “I wonder if they lose money on it just to get people in the stores. But it’s delicious and is a good amount of food for the price.”

H-E-B

Meal Simple by H‑E‑B Rotisserie Chicken is delicious and great value. “My favorite go to lunch is to go to HEB, get the lemon pepper chicken, and the $1 French bread. Bam, that’s like three meals for 7 to 8 bucks,” one intrepid customer said. “You can even use the French bread to dip into the container for the fat, or pad the grease off your fingers to get yourself somewhat clean in the car without silver or napkins.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Walmart

Walmart shoppers rave about the Freshness Guaranteed Lemon Pepper Rotisserie Whole Chicken. The store also sells chilled rotisserie chickens that were cooked the day before for a lower price. “Makes it the cheapest rotisserie by far and it tastes just as good. I usually buy the hot chicken, break it down and use it over 2-3 days and I haven’t noticed any discernible difference in the quality,” one customer said.

17 Healthy, Easy Meals You Can Make With a Costco Rotisserie Chicken

Vons

Vons Signature CAFE Traditional Whole Rotisserie Chicken is another item I pick up when a cooked chicken is needed. They’re on the smaller side but perfectly seasoned and juicy. “I don’t buy rotisserie chickens very often, but this chicken was piping hot, juicy and a good size. The chicken was very tasty and perfectly done,” one shopper said.