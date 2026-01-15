5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Ham and Cheese Subs, According to Diners

These chain restaurants serve standout ham and cheese subs diners say are simple and delicious.

A basic ham and cheese sub is one of the most simple yet delicious sandwiches you can get, and its very simplicity means the ingredients have to be outstanding, because there is nothing to hide behind. Sweet or smoky ham, savory cheese, and exceptional bread is the foundation of this sub, and any extra fillings are the icing on the cake. But which restaurants make the best ham and cheese? Here are five chains where this classic sandwich is outstanding, according to diners.

Potbelly Sandwich Works

The Smoked Ham sub at Potbelly Sandwich Works is made with hickory smoked ham and swiss cheese. “Oh Potbelly I love your ham and Swiss sandwich! This place is so yummy for my tummy. I always enjoy eating here and I always get the same sandwich. I love it that much,” one happy customer said.

Jersey Mike’s

The Ham and Provolone at Jersey Mike’s is made with provolone and ham, what the chain calls a twist on the All-American ham and cheese. “Just a good place for a guy to get a sandwich; you really can’t ask for anything else. Highly recommend getting any cold sandwiches ‘Mike’s way’,” one fan said.

Hardee’s

The Hot Ham ‘N’ Cheese at Hardee’s is made with sliced ham and melted Swiss cheese on a Brioche style bun. “Hardee’s Big Hot Ham ‘N’ Cheese is the best fast food sandwich and I’ll fight anyone who says otherwise. The only exception I will accept is an In-N-Out Burger,” one Redditor said. “Dude these things are good. I’ll coupons to get one for $2 or $3 and it’s definitely worth it. Mine are usually loaded with the ham,” another fan shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jimmy John’s

The new Ham & Three Cheese Melt at Jimmy John’s is made with double Ham with gooey cheddar, parmesan and provolone, all on toasted French bread. “Tried the new ham and cheese toasted sandwich today minus mayo. It was a little too salty for me but still so good!” one fan said. “I’ve had it once. Though I added lettuce, tomato, peppers and onions to it. It was good,” another commented.

Firehouse Subs

The Honey Ham Sub at Firehouse Subs is made with honey ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and deli mustard, with a pickle. “Firehouse Subs, I had the Italian and my granddaughter had the honey ham. Really really good, their bread is so much different than subways but in a good way. Watch out Subway,” one fan said via Facebook.