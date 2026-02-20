7 Best Ham Brands Made With Real Whole Muscle Meat, According to Shoppers

These ham brands use real whole muscle pork, not reconstituted or filler-packed meat.

Real ham off the bone is superior in every way to the typical overly-processed, mechanically-recovered meat you see in stores. Ham made from actual muscle meat looks like meat, not a reconstituted paste which has been formed into a ham-shape and packed with additives and preservatives. Real ham comes from the pork leg and has incredible taste, texture, and flavor. Of course, with premium ingredients comes a higher price point, but it’s absolutely worth it. Here are seven of the best ham brands made with real muscle meat; perfect for a special meal, sandwiches, casseroles, and more.

Wild Fork Foods Boneless Berkshire Smoked Ham

Shoppers rave about the outstanding taste and quality of Wild Fork Foods Boneless Berkshire Smoked Ham, made from 100% pure bred Berkshire hogs. “This was the centerpiece of our Christmas dinner,” one fan wrote in the reviews. “I wanted a heritage breed ham, not a standard commercially bred ham, and I can say that type of ham is now in my rearview mirror! This ham was beautifully smoked, and not over-salted, which contributed to the wonderful tender and tasty meat the four of us wolfed down!”

Niman Ranch Spiral Sliced Bone-In Ham with Honey Glaze

Niman Ranch Spiral Sliced Bone-In Ham with Honey Glaze is a premium presliced ham with a lovely sweet and smoky flavor. “The ham was absolutely phenomenal. Everyone at the table was blown away by the flavor and moistness. I did make a pineapple gravy to drizzle over it,” one shopper said.

True Story Uncured Black Forest Ham Snack Packs

True Story has some beautiful ham options, both at the deli counter and in the refrigerated aisles. We love the Black Forest Ham for sandwiches, and the Uncured Black Forest Ham Snack Packs are the perfect on-the-go lunch or snack. "My toddler is obsessed with her 'circle meat'! She eats them by themselves as a snack or has them on a Hawaiian roll for lunch," one Target shopper said. "The quality is always great, the freshness and individual packaging is even better."

Dietz and Watson Off the Bone Uncured Ham

Dietz and Watson Off the Bone Uncured Ham is another deli counter staple we like for sandwiches. The texture is leaner and a little more dry than other hams, which makes it pair nicely with a very saucy sandwich, or for a snack just by itself.

Stoltzfus Meats Boneless Smoked Ham

Stoltzfus Meats Boneless Smoked Ham is a lean, hand-trimmed, and delicious wood-smoked ham made with whole muscle only. “Tasty and delicious. Not over-salted. Just perfect. We’ve been buying these since 1980 and will buy more for years to come,” one happy shopper said.

Jones Dairy Farm Bone-In Hickory Smoked Ham

Jones Dairy Farm Bone-In Hickory Smoked Ham is brined with brown sugar and smoked with real hickory. “This ham was perfect for our family,” one Costco shopper said. “Juicy, little smoky, and not too fatty. I like the ability to cut slices to our preference verses the thin spiral slices that I find dry out. The leftover bone was used for soup. I highly recommend this brand for people looking for an alternative to sweet spiral sliced hams.”

Frick’s Quality Meats Hickory Smoked Bone-In Ham

Frick’s Quality Meats Hickory Smoked Bone-In Ham is made with natural juices, cured with real cane sugar and cooked slowly for 12 hours. “It is not easy to find a good quality ham anymore . So many are pumped with water and salt . So when I found this ham, I was delighted to discover it was not as high in sodium and in its own natural juices. The whole ham made a beautiful centerpiece at Easter and I will be purchasing it again for Christmas this year!” one shopper said.