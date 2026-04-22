5 Must-Have Breakfast Orders at Hardee’s, According to Chefs

Chefs share the best Hardee’s breakfast orders, from biscuits to breakfast sandwiches.

Fast food-fast isn’t typically thought of as tasting homemade, but Hardee’s is an exception. The chain’s breakfast menu leans into classic Southern flavors and comfort, which is something you can’t get at most drive-thrus. From its made-from-scratch biscuits to its savory, filling sandwiches, Hardee’s has built a loyal following for doing breakfast a little differently. To find out the tastiest breakfast items, Eat This, Not That! asked Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com, to share her top five orders so you can skip the guesswork and start your morning with the best the menu has to offer.

Made From Scratch Biscuits and Gravy

If there’s one thing you order for breakfast at Hardee’s, it has to be the biscuits and gravy.

“Made from scratch every morning — flaky, buttery, and tall in a way that most fast food biscuits just aren’t,” Sullivan explains. “The sausage gravy is thick and peppery and coats every bite. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: best biscuits in fast food, no contest.”

Loaded Omelet Biscuit

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The Loaded Omelet Biscuit features crumbled sausage, bacon, ham and American cheese on a made-from-scratch biscuit. It’s a hearty meal that will keep you satisfied and full all morning.

“This is the breakfast sandwich for people who are actually hungry,” says Sullivan. “The combination of three proteins means there’s real flavor in every bite and it holds together better than anything wrapped in a croissant or English muffin.”

Monster Biscuit

Packed with crispy bacon, a sausage patty, thinly sliced ham, a hearty egg and two slices of American Cheese on a made-from-scratch biscuit, the Monster Biscuit earns its name.

“The biscuit structure is sturdy enough to hold everything together without falling apart halfway through,” Sullivan explains. “For the price, the value is hard to beat.”

Spicy Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuit

If you want to start your morning off with a kick, the Spicy Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuit is the order for you.

According to Sullivan, “The chicken has a proper crunch and the biscuit is fresh enough that the whole thing doesn’t go soft on you.” She adds, “It’s simple, well executed, and it holds up better than most chain chicken biscuits because the bread-to-chicken ratio is actually calibrated.”

Hash Rounds

To complete your breakfast order at Hardee’s, the hash rounds are a favorite for Sullivan. They’re golden, crunchy and always hit the spot.

“They’re seasoned better than standard hash browns,” she says. “Order a side of these with anything and you’ve upgraded your breakfast.”