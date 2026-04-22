5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches, According to Diners

See which major restaurant chains serve the highest-rated Italian beef.

The classic Italian beef sandwich is a Chicago staple, made with thinly-sliced roast beef packed into a French roll and topped with peppers. This juicy, messy sandwich is served wet or dry, which means completely dipped in au jus or just a little bit, and some come with Italian sausage too. If you’re not near the Windy City and crave this intensely flavorful meal, there are some restaurants making excellent Italian beef sandwiches that diners can’t get enough of.

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The Italian Beef Sandwich at Portillo’s is made with beef slow-roasted for four hours, thinly sliced, and served on freshly baked Turano French bread. “Finally tried the famous Italian beef sandwich that a foodie friend hyped up before I came to Chicago. The beef was super tender and flavorful—pretty sure it was slow-cooked forever,” one diner shared. “A bit salty, but still sooo good. I went for the cheesy version with sauce, so it was extra loaded.”

Al’s Beef

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Al’s Beef calls itself Chicago’s number one Italian Beef since 1938, and diners agree. “The wet sandwich had the right amount of gravy and not too close to a dipped sandwich. The beef was amazingly juicy and flavorful. Peppers added the right amount flavor and heat without being overwhelming,” one fan said.

Buona

Buona is proud to offer a genuine old-school Italian Beef slow cooked, and all-natural with gravy made from beef drippings. “The beef was tender, juicy, and packed with bold, savory flavors, perfectly seasoned and nestled inside a fresh, soft roll that held everything together beautifully,” one diner shared. “Each bite was rich and satisfying, with just the right balance of spice and savoriness. Honestly, it might be the best sandwich I’ve ever eaten.”

Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage

Diners at Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage can enjoy deliciously authentic Italian beef sandwiches, hot dogs, and more. “Been here my whole life and the beef sandwich is always amazing! The fries are so good too! I love that they have a kids size beef sandwich if you’re not that hungry,” one Chicago local said.

Rosati’s Chicago Pizza

The fan-favorite Italian Beef at Rosati’s Chicago Pizza is made with beef and au jus in French bread. “I’m from Chicago, the food tastes just like back home Chicago. I used to eat at their restaurant every day, my favorite is the deep dish and delicious Italian beef sandwiches,” one diner shared.