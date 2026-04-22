6 Best Chick‑fil‑A Foods You Should Order, According to Chefs

Chefs share the best Chick-fil-A menu items to order, from sandwiches to shakes.

When it comes to fast food, there’s a slew of options, but Chick‑fil‑A stands out for its focused menu and consistent quality. Known for its signature chicken sandwiches, delicious sauces and impressive sides, the chain has built a loyal following by doing the basics exceptionally well. To find out the top orders, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their go-to picks—from classic staples to underrated favorites—so you can make the most of your next visit.

Chick‑fil‑A Original Chicken Sandwich

For nearly 60 years, the chain has used the same recipe for its original chicken sandwich, and it’s one of Dennis Littley’s, Chef and Recipe Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, favorites. “This sandwich is a great example of doing simple things really well. They start with a whole, hand-cut breast, brine it, likely in pickle juice, then gently pressure-fry it in peanut oil. That creates a crisp, juicy filet every time. Add two pickles and a buttered bun, and you’ve got something deliciously consistent and filling every time.”

Chick-fil-A Spicy Chicken Sandwich

The Chick-fil-A Spicy Chicken Sandwich delivers heat, flavor, and balance without overcomplicating things. It’s a breaded boneless chicken breast cooked in peanut oil with pickles served on a multigrain bun, and it is one of Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS, must-haves. “I don’t eat much fast food, but Chick-fil-A is the one exception. Their chicken sandwich is consistently crispy, juicy, and perfectly seasoned. It’s simple, but they’ve absolutely nailed the execution.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit

The Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit is a no-frills breakfast sandwich that’s simple and addictive. Chef Andrew Owens, a Michelin-trained private chef in California, says, “The Chick-fil-A biscuit fried chicken sandwich is hands down one of the best chicken sandwiches I’ve had in my entire life.”

Waffle Fries

You can’t have a chicken sandwich without a side, and the waffle fries are some of the best in fast food. Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com, calls them the “gold standard.” The ridged shape means more surface area, which means more crunch, and they hold up way longer than regular fries without going limp”, she explains. ‘My kids ask for these by name. The Polynesian sauce alongside is the only dipping sauce I ever need.”

Chick-fil-A Grilled Chicken Sandwich

The Chick fil A Grilled Chicken Sandwich is a lighter, fresher alternative without sacrificing flavor. It’s a go-to for Rachel Kirk, home chef and recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com and GigglingFork.com. “Hands down, the Chick-fil-A Grilled Chicken Sandwich is the best,” she says. “It’s not often you find a fast food sandwich that’s grilled, but to have it be so flavorful, and not fried, makes it my ultimate fast food chicken sandwich choice. It’s got a lemon herb marinade that makes it a fast food choice that doesn’t taste like one.”

Shakes

The shakes at Chick-fil-A are extra thick, creamy, and made with real ice cream, giving them a richer, more indulgent texture than typical fast-food shakes. “Chick-fil-A’s milkshakes are hand-spun to order, which is the difference you taste immediately,” says Melanie Portman, chef and recipe developer at Droolrecipes.com. “The Cookies & Cream is my pick because it’s made with real Oreo pieces and it’s thick enough that the straw stands up on its own. Consistently the best fast-food shake I’ve found.”