Chain restaurants serving rich stuffed French toast diners love.

What is even more indulgent than an order of French toast? Well, an order of stuffed French toast, of course. There isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach to the dish. Some restaurants literally stuff the insides of a piece of bread with anything from fruit to cream cheese filling, while others sandwich the filling between two pieces of batter-soaked and griddled bread. Either way, it’s delicious and not-so-good-for-you in the best way possible. Where can you get the most delicious option? Here are 7 chain restaurants serving the best “stuffed” French toast, according to diners.

Denny’s

Denny’s Berry Stuffed Slam is a hit with diners. Each order comes with four slices of Brioche French Toast stuffed with sweet cream cheese filling and topped with strawberries, strawberry sauce, and powdered sugar. The Berry selection is based on seasonality. “This was delicious! Has anyone else tried this yet? Menu said it was new but not sure how new as it’s been a while I’ve been to Denny’s. It’s 4 slices of French toast stuffed with a sweet cream cheese filling for $7.49 (I didn’t order eggs or anything else as I knew this was going to be a big plate,” a Facebooker confirms.

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Another Broken Egg Cafe is famous for its indulgent stuffed French toast, featuring signature items such as the Blackberry Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast, topped with mango whipped cream and rum butter sauce. There has also been a Bourbon Maple Bacon Stuffed Toast on the menu.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans offers seasonal stuffed French toast options, including the Lemon Blueberry Stuffed French Toast, featuring cream cheese filling, blueberry compote, and whipped cream. They have also offered strawberry cream cheese-stuffed brioche.

IHOP

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IHOP occasionally offers Stuffed French Toast, usually as a seasonal option. It usually features thick-sliced bread filled with sweet cream cheese, often topped with fruit compote (strawberry, banana) and whipped cream.

Sabrina’s Cafe

Sabrina’s Cafe, a popular smallish chain in PA and NJ, is famous for its Stuffed Brioche French Toast with banana cream cheese filling, sliced bananas, warm vanilla bean syrup, cinnamon, and powdered sugar. “SOOOO good, I know, cause I ate it. One of my favs at Sabrina’s,” writes a Facebooker. “It’s so yummy! Once every 6 months or so can’t kill me, especially if I eat half and take half home for another day,” adds another.

First Watch

Don’t miss the Strawberry Tres Leches French Toast at First Watch. Though not technically stuffed, the order comes with thick-cut, custard-dipped, griddled challah bread, fresh glazed strawberries, warm dulce de leche, whipped cream, and spiced gingerbread cookie crumbles, which is then lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar.

The Flying Biscuit Cafe

The Flying Biscuit Cafe’s Stuffed French Toast features two thick slices of challah bread filled with sweet cream cheese, dipped in signature batter, and topped with raspberry sauce, honey crème anglaise, fresh strawberries, and powdered sugar. “The French toast was made with two thick slices, filled with a sweet cream cheese. It was topped with raspberry glaze, and drizzle of honey anglaise cream sauce. I’m usually not a raspberry fan, but it works with the cream cheese filling. It was a very filling and satisfying meal for about $20 with an OJ. I highly recommend you check out Flying Biscuit,” says a Facebooker.