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7 “Hidden Gem” Steakhouse Orders That Cost Under $20 This April

Evidence-Based
Affordable steakhouse meals and specials that cost less this April.
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April 22, 2026

If you are craving meat, potatoes, and all the fixings, there is nothing that compares to a steakhouse meal. Steak-centric restaurants do it right, ensuring customers walk out full and happy. Sure, you can spend hundreds of dollars on a steakhouse meal. However, there are a handful of places where you can enjoy a steakhouse meal under $20. It may involve dining early or ordering smart, but we know all the tricks. Here are 7 “hidden gem” steakhouse orders that cost under $20 this April.

Texas Roadhouse Early Dine

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse’s Early Dine menu features discounted prices between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday on 7 entrees, all priced under $14.99. Some are as low as $9.99. Each entree comes with two sides and the famous rolls with cinnamon butter, enough food to fill you up and then some! One of the most popular items? The 6-ounce USDA Choice Sirloin, one of the best sirloin steaks in town, for $10.99, $3 off the regular price.

Logan’s Roadhouse Steak Break

Logan's Roadhouse/Facebook

Logan’s Roadhouse’s “American Roadhouse Meals,” served daily from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, are another way to enjoy a hearty steakhouse meal with an entree and two sides for just $10.99. Menu item availability may vary by location and is available for dine-in only. Steak tips are one of the options.

Saltgrass Early Dining Menu

Saltgrass Steak House

Saltgrass Steak House’s Early Dining Menu is a popular option for early birds who want to save money. It is offered at participating locations Monday through Friday from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and includes items like Country Fried Steak for $15.99, or Lunch Angus steaks, served with your choice of side and a choice of Soup or Salad for $19.99.

LongHorn Steakhouse Lunch Plate

Longhorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse has a lunch menu available Monday through Saturday, 11 AM through 3 PM. Each flavorful Steakhouse Lunch Plate comes with soup, a side, or salad. Popular items include a half-pound steakhouse cheeseburger or a chicken sandwich for $10.99. Craving steak? Order the 7-Pepper Sirloin Lunch Salad for $11.99.

Cheddar’s Country Fried Steak

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen’s lunch specials, significantly less than dinner menu prices, are legendary. Get a sirloin steak meal starting at $13.99, or a country-fried steak for $14.79. For just $8.79, you can get a cheeseburger and fries or a chicken sandwich and fries.

Outback Aussie 3-Course Meal

Outback Steakhouse

The Aussie 3-course meal at Outback is a popular new trio. It includes your choice of a freshly-made soup or salad, a signature entrée, and dessert, a slice of rich New York-style cheesecake, starting at $14.99.

Texas Roadhouse Beef Tips or Steak Kabob

Texas Roadhouse

Enjoy red meat on a budget any time of the day at Texas Roadhouse. The Beef Tips, $16.49, cuts of steak with sautéed mushrooms, onions, brown gravy, and sour cream over seasoned rice or mashed potatoes, and one side, are a secret delicacy, a “huge portion for the price,” a diner says. The Steak Kabob, $15.49, is another value-driven favorite with Marinated steak, onion, mushroom, tomato, red pepper, and green pepper served over seasoned rice with a choice of one side. “For me, at least, the real hidden gem is the kabobs. Somehow, they always seem to nail the cook, and I love the charred veggies,” reveals one Redditor.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more about Leah
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