Affordable steakhouse meals and specials that cost less this April.

If you are craving meat, potatoes, and all the fixings, there is nothing that compares to a steakhouse meal. Steak-centric restaurants do it right, ensuring customers walk out full and happy. Sure, you can spend hundreds of dollars on a steakhouse meal. However, there are a handful of places where you can enjoy a steakhouse meal under $20. It may involve dining early or ordering smart, but we know all the tricks. Here are 7 “hidden gem” steakhouse orders that cost under $20 this April.

Texas Roadhouse Early Dine

Texas Roadhouse’s Early Dine menu features discounted prices between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday on 7 entrees, all priced under $14.99. Some are as low as $9.99. Each entree comes with two sides and the famous rolls with cinnamon butter, enough food to fill you up and then some! One of the most popular items? The 6-ounce USDA Choice Sirloin, one of the best sirloin steaks in town, for $10.99, $3 off the regular price.

Logan’s Roadhouse Steak Break

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Logan’s Roadhouse’s “American Roadhouse Meals,” served daily from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, are another way to enjoy a hearty steakhouse meal with an entree and two sides for just $10.99. Menu item availability may vary by location and is available for dine-in only. Steak tips are one of the options.

Saltgrass Early Dining Menu

Saltgrass Steak House’s Early Dining Menu is a popular option for early birds who want to save money. It is offered at participating locations Monday through Friday from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and includes items like Country Fried Steak for $15.99, or Lunch Angus steaks, served with your choice of side and a choice of Soup or Salad for $19.99.

LongHorn Steakhouse Lunch Plate

LongHorn Steakhouse has a lunch menu available Monday through Saturday, 11 AM through 3 PM. Each flavorful Steakhouse Lunch Plate comes with soup, a side, or salad. Popular items include a half-pound steakhouse cheeseburger or a chicken sandwich for $10.99. Craving steak? Order the 7-Pepper Sirloin Lunch Salad for $11.99.

Cheddar’s Country Fried Steak

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen’s lunch specials, significantly less than dinner menu prices, are legendary. Get a sirloin steak meal starting at $13.99, or a country-fried steak for $14.79. For just $8.79, you can get a cheeseburger and fries or a chicken sandwich and fries.

Outback Aussie 3-Course Meal

The Aussie 3-course meal at Outback is a popular new trio. It includes your choice of a freshly-made soup or salad, a signature entrée, and dessert, a slice of rich New York-style cheesecake, starting at $14.99.

Texas Roadhouse Beef Tips or Steak Kabob

Enjoy red meat on a budget any time of the day at Texas Roadhouse. The Beef Tips, $16.49, cuts of steak with sautéed mushrooms, onions, brown gravy, and sour cream over seasoned rice or mashed potatoes, and one side, are a secret delicacy, a “huge portion for the price,” a diner says. The Steak Kabob, $15.49, is another value-driven favorite with Marinated steak, onion, mushroom, tomato, red pepper, and green pepper served over seasoned rice with a choice of one side. “For me, at least, the real hidden gem is the kabobs. Somehow, they always seem to nail the cook, and I love the charred veggies,” reveals one Redditor.