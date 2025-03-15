7 Healthiest Cheese Brands for a Protein-Packed Snack

Good-quality cheese is one of the most healthy, nutritious, and delicious foods you can have for a protein-and-calcium packed bite. Keeping a selection of little snacking cheeses in the fridge is a non-negotiable in my household, perfect to throw in a lunchbox or to stave off a mid-afternoon energy dip. Not all cheeses are created equal—the cheese snacks on this list contain no sugar or strange additives—the point is to have real cheese, not a cheese-like product. Here are the seven healthiest cheese brands to feed yourself and your family (and they also happen to be utterly delicious).

Moon Cheese

If you haven't tried Moon Cheese yet, you're in for a treat—these crunchy, savory snacks are made from 100% real cheese, are low in carbs, and contain a decent amount of protein. The Garlickin' Parmesan cheese bites contain 12g of protein and 470mg of calcium per serving, and they have that yummy texture you might miss from having something like chips. "They remind me of a dried/crunchy cheese curd. They even squeak a bit when you bite them," one fan said.

Babybel Original Cheese

Babybel is a must-have—I always keep a bag of these little wax-covered cheese snacks in the fridge. Each Babybel contains 4g of protein, 140mg of calcium, no sugar, and no additives. Perfect for a clean, energy-boosting snack-on-the-go or to throw into a lunchbox, these iconic little cheeses are delicious and so good for you. Pro tip: Costco sells them in bulk.

Organic Valley Stringles

Who doesn't love a string cheese? The Organic Valley Mozzarella Stringles are made from milk produced without synthetic hormones, antibiotics or GMOs. Each serving stick contains 7g of protein and 200mg of calcium, and is another perfect little addition to a lunchbox. This brand is another staple in my fridge.

Ile de France Brie Bites

The Ile de France Brie Bites are so good I don't get them very often, because they disappear so quickly. These rich, buttery little cheese bites are addictively delicious, with 4g of protein and 97mg of calcium per bite. Another versatile little cheese, these snacks can be easily tweaked to make warm appetizers or party bites. Keep them away from me (just kidding I want them all).

BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella Snacking Cheese

The BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella Snacking Cheese contains 5g of protein per serving and 150mg of calcium. Add them to a charcuterie platter or a lunchbox, or just enjoy them for a quick and healthy snack. The mild flavor and silky texture make these snacks a big hit with kids.

Kerrygold Aged Cheddar Cheese Stick Snacks

They don't just make amazing butter—Kerrygold's Aged Cheddar Cheese Stick Snacks each contain 5g of protein and 155mg of calcium. "These were gone in a flash in my store. My kids love them so much, I hope they come back," one Costco shopper said. "These are the best, stinkiest, flavorful cheese sticks ever," another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Beecher's Flagship Cheese

Beecher's Flagship Cheese needs no introduction to serious cheese fans (it's an absolute must-have for making mac and cheese), and these handy little sticks are perfect for a satiating snack. "We buy it every time we have people in from out of town and their reactions always confirm what we already think, that it's awesome!" one Redditor raved.