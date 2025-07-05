7 Costco Finds Only Longtime Members Know are the Best Deals

As a Costco Executive Member (ahem) I’d like to think I know a thing or two about the best deals at the warehouse chain, from baby wipes to canned fish to the best frozen pizza on earth. What any one person considers the “best” deal will obviously depend on priorities and preferences—a shopping list for a family of four will be vastly different than one for a solo student, or young professionals shopping for themselves, retirees, and so on. There are certain items most shoppers seem to agree are worth the membership alone: Here are seven Costco finds longtime members know are the absolute must-have items.

All the Cheese

I can’t leave Costco without grabbing a wheel of the Kirkland Signature Isigny Ste Mere Imported French Brie, and the rest of the cheese selection is nothing to sneeze at, either. “Cheese alone pays for the membership,” one Redditor said. “The Kerrygold cheese is a versatile staple for us and costs 2-3x more anywhere else. Add Tillamook cheddar and Kirkland Pecorino and that’s 90% of our cheese needs, just wish they sold mozz blocks at our store instead of shredded only.”

Kirkland Pepperoni Pizza

The fan-favorite Motor City Pizza is pretty well-known, but for a cheaper option you can’t go wrong with the Kirkland Pepperoni Pizza, which comes out to around $3 a pie. Cheap, cheerful, and easy to dress up, these pizzas are a total bargain. “I just sprinkle some seasoning onto it. A bit of oregano, garlic and onion powder, and paprika go a very long way,” one member suggested.

Sardine Fillets In Olive Oil

Costco has the best deal for the Season Sardine Fillets in 100% Olive Oil, and the Wild Planet Wild Pacific Sardines in Extra Virgin Olive Oil are also amazing. “These sardines are one of the best I have tasted, they are perfect in flavor, size, texture etc. they are slightly smoked flavored but it just makes them taste better in my opinion. Everything is just right. I honestly don’t understand the bad reviews because my experience was completely different,” one member said of the Wild Planet fish.

Kirkland Signature Baby Wipes

A friend kindly recommended the Kirkland Signature Baby Wipes to me when I was first pregnant, and I have continued to “pass it on” ever since. “Great wipes with just the right amount of moisture,” one Costco member said. “I carry a pack in the car for a quick clean up of spills, messy fingers, mouths and sticky toys. As a grandma to 5 year old twins these wipes go everywhere with us. Because they are odor free and actually moist the girls don’t mind wiping their faces, and many times ask for them.”

Stretch-Tite Plastic Food Wrap

Yes, the Kirkland Signature Stretch-Tite Plastic Food Wrap does last for decades—I’m fairly certain my hair stylist still has the same one she was using at least 15 years ago. “This is what I used for years and don’t know why it’s not available in our store now. Glad it’s available on-line,” one shopper said.

Kerrygold Butter

Once you’ve tried Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter it’s difficult to go back to a more generic brand—it’s that good, and Costco prices are amazing. “Won’t eat anything else in my house 🙂 Love love love!” one member wrote in the reviews.”This is the BEST butter ever! Worth the cost!!” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Energy Drinks

At this point Costco is the only place I stock up on energy drinks—I have yet to see a better deal anywhere else for stalwarts like Alani, Celsius, or Bloom. “This is the absolute best variety pack,” one Alani fan said. “We first bought a box in the summer when it was named the summer pack and we were so upset to see it go. When it came back we made sure to buy 4 boxes!! So glad they’re being sold again!! Please never get rid of this.”