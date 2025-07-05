7 New Costco Items on Sale This July

It’s officially July, and Costco has some great deals to snap up for summer fun and backyard get-togethers. From home charcoal grills to snacks and coffee, there are some great bargains to be had at the warehouse chain this month—and don’t forget, the new membership hours just kicked in too. From 9 a.m.-10 a.m. every morning (9 a.m.-930 a.m. on Saturdays), Executive members get exclusive access to the store. So what’s on sale right now? Here are seven must-have Costco items to grab before they’re gone.

Duro 304 Stainless Steel Charcoal Tabletop Grill

The Duro 304 Stainless Steel Charcoal Tabletop Grill is on sale right now for $59.99, down from $94.99. Shoppers love the size and convenience of the small cooker. “It is a great little BBQ. Well constructed and does not get hot on the outside. Good for a small family or apartment living. Can also be portable. Grill is easy to clean in the kitchen sink. Really handy when you don’t want to fire up a big grill,” one Costco member shared.

Igloo Beverage Tote

Costco has the Igloo Beverage Tote on sale for $19.99 down from $29.99, a big hit with shoppers who love the quality and classy design. “Wonderful cooler bag. We use it for carrying baby bottles. Fits about 4 8oz Dr. Brown bottles, but you can squeeze in more. When we’re done with baby bottles, it will be perfect for wine bottles or beer bottles,” one commented.

SunChips Variety Pack

The SunChips Variety Pack is on sale for $15.99 down from $20.99. "Nice to be able to get these Sun chips via Costco," one shopper said. "I appreciate the Costco selection and if I cannot buy these in store, then at least I can buy via their website. Small bags are a great way to maintain portion control and work very well for our family. Plus these chips are delicious, and the small bags are convenient when travelling."

IQBAR Plant Protein Bars

IQBAR Plant Protein Bars, Variety Pack are on sale for $17.49 down from $22.49. “Im one of those people who scan the entire ingredient list prior to buying an item. If it had even ONE ingredient like an inflammatory oil or unnecessary coloring, its out. These are the only bars that I was comfortable buying,” one Redditor said.

Nature Valley Biscuits

Nature Valley Biscuits with Almond Butter are on sale for $13.19 down from $17.99. “I love it that I didn’t need to wait for a market to put the Biscuits on sale! The price was so good that we bought two boxes! And better to have these on hand for my coffee than donuts!” one happy Costco member said.

Bobo’s Oat Bites

Costco has the Bobo’s Oat Bites on sale for $11.99 down from $15.99. “Open the end of the package, pop it in the microwave for 10 seconds. They become soft with a warm sweet center. I have one with coffee every morning,” one Redditor said.

Newman’s Own Organics Coffee Special Blend

Newman’s Own Organics Coffee Special Blend K-Cups are on sale right now for $34.99, down from $41.99. “The best K-cup coffee!!!” one Costco member raved. “Been drinking this forever-ever. It is a nice, flavorful medium roast coffee without the acidity that many big name medium roasts have. After being fair trade certified for years, they had nothing on sourcing, but now have the committed to responsible sourcing on the box.”