11 Hidden Gem Products at Costco That Are Actually Worth Buying

We all know that rotisserie chicken, muffins, cookies, and eggs are must-buys on every Costco run, but there may be some fan favorites you are missing out on. In a recent post, one Redditor asked Costco shoppers a critical question: “Looking for inspiration before my next Costco run. I’ve already got the basics like toilet paper and paper towels on my list, but I’m curious…What are the hidden gems or high-value items you always grab because they’re 100% worth the price?” they wrote. Well, nearly 1,500 people weighed in, revealing all the hidden gems you need to shop on your next Costco run.

Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano

Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano, in block form, is shockingly cheap but gourmet. “Not shredded, just the block. So much cheaper than the grocery store and still the ‘real deal’ good stuff,” one person writes. “I got one of those rotary grinders and use that parm now and it’s saved me so much money. The block of cheese is expensive initially but it lasts forever just shredding off a little at a time,” another agrees.

Seasonal Olive Oil

Kirkland Signature Olive Oil is a fan favorite. However, shoppers give extra props to the seasonal option. “The seasonal extra virgin olive oil in the dark green glass liter bottles. Right now mine has the Toscano single varietal, and only a few months old. These are always great,” one person says.

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup is among the highest quality and reasonably priced on the market. “Maple syrup! Could never justify the price pre-Costco, now I’ll never buy fake syrup ever again,” a Redditor says. “My grandkids love the organic pure maple syrup~ they rebel against the ‘fake’ syrup that mom buys at home,” another adds.

Kirkland OTC Medications

The Costco-branded medication offers impossible-to-beat value. “Kirkland ibuprofen liqui-gels and Kirkland cold meds. Incredible price for the same active ingredients,” says u/yung_demus. “An entire year’s supply of Kirkland ‘claritin’ for $13!” added u/tatobuckets. “Their version of Zyrtec (called Allertec) is also an incredible value. Same strength and active ingredient as Zyrtec, but you get a year’s supply of the stuff for roughly the same price as a month’s supply at a drug store,” another says.

Large Bags of Kettle Chips

If you get the munchies pick up Kettle Chips at Costco.l “Have you seen how expensive potato chips… Costco bags are the same price for 2-3 (sometimes 4x!) more,” writes u/PMMeYourCokeRewards. “Do you get the sea salt kettle chips? Those are so good,” another agrees. “You mean the crack cocaine kettle chips? oh yeah,” a third chimes in. “I’m obsessed with the Himalayan pink salt Kettle chips. I live alone and that huge bag still never goes to waste,” yet another says.

Deep Discount Gift Cards

Costco’s selection of gift cards are a steal. “The gift cards that are 20-30% off,” one says. Where do you find them? “There is a walk around fixture – in the warehouse we go to they move it around a lot. Usually local restaurants, movie theaters at 20% off,” someone explains. “Some of them then can also be purchased online,” another adds.

Costco Pharmacy

Make sure to send your prescriptions to Costco. “So I think among the biggest hidden gems is the pharmacy—depending on your insurance it can bring the cost way way down,” writes u/cryingproductguy. “Yep! Savings on pet meds/flea & tick pills are funding my exec membership,” adds another. “Sometimes the cash price is less than the insurance copay!” a third says.

Bonne Maman 4 Fruit Preserves

Costco also sells a favorite jam. “Bonne Maman 4 Fruit Preserve. Get it while you can!” writes u/BahamaDon. “I use this as flavoring for the Costco plain yogurt. That plus a dash of homemade vanilla granola is amaaaaazing,” someone suggests. “Just use it as you would use any other jelly/jam/preserves – on toast etc.. It is a huge jar that lasts forever and tastes delicious! Its like, under $15 (I can’t remember the exact cost) for a 36oz jar,” another says.

Kirkland Vanilla Ice Cream

Lots of people swear by Kirkland Signature ice cream. “Kirkland vanilla ice cream is actually very good ice cream,” writes u/BafangFan. “Can confirm. It’s just so damn good!!!!” another agrees. ” I love their ice cream but stopped buying it because I go crazy and eat a bowl every night,” a third said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Laundry Detergent

The laundry detergent is also a bargain. “Kirkland brand was right up at like number four or five [in Consumer Reports]… I’ll never be using any other kind,” says u/seabirdsong. “Some company did a ranking of all the available laundry soaps for quality and ratings on things like stain removal, and Kirkland brand was right up at like number four or five, among a bunch of more expensive Tide variations. Considering you can usually get a large jug of it for $16-19, I’ll never be using any other kind unless I don’t have a choice,” another writes.

Kirkland Bacon 4-Pack

And, if you eat bacon, Costco’s brand is the best. “The Kirkland Bacon 4 pack. Usually, it is really good quality, not thick, thick cut, but usually about the perfect consistent thickness for frying,” says u/belonging_to. “Kirkland bacon is the jam and the perfect thickness for BLTs. Get some toasted sourdough, roma tomatoes, arugula, and duke’s mayo for a trip to taste bud heaven,” adds another.