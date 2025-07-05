 Skip to content

Costco Shoppers Should Upgrade Their Membership ASAP—Here’s Why

Early shopping, online credits, and travel deals make this $130 upgrade worth it now.
Costco has two types of memberships: The Gold Star and Business, the most basic options for $65 per month, and the Executive level, $130 per year. Anyone who is an experienced shopper and spends a lot of money there is well aware that the more premier membership pays for itself and then some, as members get a 2% reward (up to $1,250 per year) on eligible purchases at Costco, Costco.com, and Costco Travel. This month, the warehouse added some extra perks to entice members to upgrade their status. Here is what you need to know about the latest update.

Costo Is Opening the Doors Earlier for Executive Members

Costco added “Executive Member Shopping Hours,” giving premier members private time to shop the warehouse from 9 to 10 a.m. on weekdays and Sundays and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays. Other members can shop at their usual start times, 10 a.m. on weekdays and Sundays, and 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

Executive Members Can Now Get a $10 Monly Credit When Ordering Online

Additionally, there is a new $10 Monthly Credit for Executive Members (up to a $120 annual value) who shop on SameDay.Costco.com or Costco via Instacart. “Save on warehouse favorites and get delivery in as fast as 1 hour,” the warehouse says. The credit is eligible on orders $150+, with a few item exclusions.

There Are Also Exclusive Offers From PODS

Other perks are coming soon . One example is an “exclusive value” for Executive Members from PODS. “Join more than 7 million families who’ve trusted PODS with their moving and storage needs,” they say, teasing a great deal dropping in the near future.

Costco Auto Program Perks

The Costco Auto Program offers all members an easy way to save on the car-buying process, and with an upgraded Costco membership, you can save even more.  “Select manufacturer programs include additional value for executive members of $250 or more,” they wrote in the email.

Exclusive Travel Offers

There are also exclusive travel offers for Executive Members. The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort is featured as an exclusive in the email. The package includes five nights for the price of four (reflected in price), daily buffet breakfast (reflected in price), special amenities for honeymoon couples (proof of marriage within 12 months of wedding date required at check-in), and welcome lei greeting with added Executive Member benefits, including the 2 percent reward and $250 Resort credit (per room, per stay, book by 7/20/25).

