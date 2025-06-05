I’m a Physical Therapist and These Are the 4 Best Shoes for Pain-Free Walks

If a good old-fashioned walk is your go-to form of cardio, wearing the right footwear is non-negotiable. The ideal set of shoes not only help you get from point A to point B, but they also keep your feet happy, healthy, and pain-free along the way. So before you head out on your next stroll, check out these four expert-approved shoes that will make logging steps a total breeze.

Before we dive in, Dr. Milica McDowell, doctor of PT, exercise physiologist, and VP of operations at Gait Happens, shares several factors that make up the perfect walking shoe. “[These include a] wide toe box (not a wide shoe size), low to no cushion, twistable (to allow normal foot mechanics with walking), low stack height (heel to toe drop closer to neutral), [and] not massive cushion pillows.”

Below, Dr. McDowell shares her top picks for walking long distances.

Altra Men’s Torin 5 Leather

Altra’s Torin Leather sneakers promise to deliver “functionality and comfort” to your daily routine. Some highlight features include a slip-resistant outsole, leather upper, and Altra EGO™ MAX midsole that provides light cushioning to the underfoot.

Dr. McDowell says this model is especially durable and an excellent choice for long-distance walks.

One reviewer writes, “This is my new walking around town shoe. It is as comfortable as my cloth Torin shoes but with a much nicer casual look,” while another notes, “I needed a casual shoe that 1) I can walk quite a lot in comfortably and 2) isn’t absurdly conspicuous with eye-blinding colors or patterns. These are comfortable and, in plain black, don’t scream from the rooftops.”

Topo Athletic Rekovr 2

Topo’s recovery shoes were specifically designed to be worn without socks. Why, might you ask?

The brand’s website states, “The repeated ridges of our 3D Wave Sense footbed powered by OrthoLite® lightly stimulates and massages the nerves along the bottom of the foot.”

Dr. McDowell favors this pair for its durable sole and seamless slip-on nature.

WHITIN Men’s Wide Barefoot Shoes

The minimalist design of WHITIN Men’s Wide Barefoot Shoes makes it seamless to go from running errands to enjoying long walks. The wide toe box offers plenty of space for your toes to be comfortably spread out, and the flexible non-slip rubber sole makes you feel like you’re walking “barefoot.”

One reviewer writes, “I don’t know that I will ever buy another brand of shoes. These are incredible and are perfectly sized. They don’t slip on wet surfaces and keep my feet warm even in cold environments. I love the look of them too. I’ve already put another pair in my wish list to catch them on sale,” while another shares, “These white barefoot sneakers are amazing! They fit like a glove, offering a snug yet breathable feel that lets my feet move naturally … I love how the soles are flexible and provide just the right amount of cushioning, while still giving me that ‘barefoot’ sensation.”

WHITIN Women’s Transitional Barefoot Shoe

The Transitional Barefoot Shoe for women is another winner from WHITIN. The sneaker’s low-to-the-ground nature and thin sole are perfect for agility and balance.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

One reviewer raves, “I love the wide toe box!!! The soles are thick enough to be comfortable walking on all kinds of surfaces, but thin enough not to be bulky. Definitely my favorite pair of shoes right now,” while another points out, “These WHITIN shoes are nothing short of amazing! I have lower back pain and my chiropractor told me to buy these shoes … I highly recommend these shoes for back pain and balance. The toe box is roomy, too.”