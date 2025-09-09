7 Best Ice Cream Sandwiches on Grocery Store Shelves

Summer is almost over but the climate clearly didn’t get the memo—in regions like Southern California it’s still oppressively hot, which is all the more reason to stock up on some delicious ice cream sandwiches. Ice cream can be messy to eat, but an ice cream sandwich is ideal for helping you cool down without getting a sticky mess everywhere. So which of these delectable treats are customers really raving about right now? I checked out some social media threads and comments sections to see what’s hot right now: Here are seven ice cream sandwiches shoppers say are so addictive they disappear immediately.

Whole Foods Organic Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich

The Whole Foods Organic Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich is totally addictive, shoppers say. “I was impressed with the quality of Whole Foods’ Organic Ice Cream Sandwiches last week. Each is your basic-looking bar of vanilla ice cream between two chocolate rectangles. I liked them so much, I finished the box within 24 hours. I will buy more next time I go to Whole Foods,” one happy customer said.

Jeni’s Frozen Dessert Key Lime Pie Sandwich

Jeni’s Frozen Dessert Key Lime Pie Sandwiches are next-level, shoppers say. “Jeni’s key lime sandwiches are elite! Expensive of course ($9 for a 3pk) but such a great summer treat,” one fan raved.

Tillamook Ice Cream Sandwich

Tillamook’s Ice Cream Sandwiches are delicious, shoppers rave. “I love the Tillamook ice cream sandwiches- mint choc chip, strawberry, salted caramel, and classic vanilla are all ones that I’ve tried and absolutely fallen in love with! The sandwich part is like a chocolate coated waffle cone iirc,” one happy fan said. “Seriously my favorite. I love these ice cream sandwiches, maybe too much. Definitely my go-to ice cream flavor from Tillamook, so the sandwich was a must try for me,” another said of the Mudslide flavor.

M&M’s Ice Cream Sandwiche

M&M’s Ice Cream Sandwiches are a solid fan-favorite item. “M&M sugar cookie ones are underrated and I can easily finish a whole box in under 30 minutes,” one Redditor said. “I know they’re not the best quality but I do like the M&M ones. The ice cream has a good, soft texture. I’m not picking them up consistently, but they’re good every once in awhile,” another commented.

Skinny Cow Ice Cream Sandwich

The Skinny Cow brand comes up frequently as a delicious choice. “The Skinny Cow cookies and cream ice cream sandwiches are bomb,” one fan said. “The Skinny Cow ones are surprisingly legit. The trick is to let it sit out of the freezer for about 5 minutes so it gets nice and soft,” another agreed.

FatBoy Cookies n’ Cream Sandwich

Ice cream fans are obsessed with the FatBoy Cookies n’ Cream Sandwich. “I had one of these on Sunday, all I can say is wow. They’re the bomb,” one Redditor said. “Fatboy ice cream! This one specifically the salted cashew it’s 🔥,” another agreed.

Trader Joe’s Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches

Trader Joe’s Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches are a huge fan-favorite item. “These are in the category of so good I can’t buy them (along with the elote corn chips and scandinavian swimmers),” one fan said. “I love these so much but CANT. BUY THEM. Because I’m always in serious danger of eating another… And god forbid another and ANOTHER. So best not to tempt fate lol. I buy them once every two years now lmao,” another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e