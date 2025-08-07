7 Ice Cream Brands That Actually Use Real Cream

Quality makes a difference when it comes to ice cream, but many brands compromise when it comes to ingredients. Many are filled with artificial flavors and ingredients you can’t pronounce while some don’t even use real cream. To ensure you’re getting the top-tier quality and taste you deserve, here are seven brands that prioritize real ingredients, fresh cream and bold flavors.

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams

For 70 years, McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams has been serving Americans extraordinary ice cream made from scratch with just a few ingredients that are sustainably sourced. The brand doesn’t use fillers or preservatives and all their local partners raise organically-fed cage-free hens for eggs and cows that graze year-round.

Cosmic Bliss

Skipping dairy often means missing out on certain items like ice cream, but Cosmic Bliss is crafted from coconut milk and without junk ingredients found in many dairy-free foods. For those who eat dairy, the brand also has a line that’s made from the milk of grass-fed cows. It’s certified organic, with no GMOs, artificial ingredients or preservatives.

Van Leeuwen

Van Leeuwen got its start as an ice cream truck in NYC back in 2008. Since then, it’s taken off as a leading brand that uses whole ingredients like cream, milk and real cane sugar. You can find their products in stores like Gelson’s, Walmart, Whole Foods, Bristol Farms and more.

Adirondack Creamery

Adirondack Creamery is a family-owned and operated company that uses pure ingredients like milk, sugar, and yolks for all of its flavors. The milk used is free of artificial growth hormones, artificial ingredients and additives, resulting in a fresh tasting ice cream.

Jeni’s Ice Cream

Jeni’s Ice Cream offers creative flavors made with wholesome ingredients. The founder Jeni literally wrote the book on ice cream titled Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams at Home, which won a James Beard award. Jeni’s is a proud B Corp that’s changing the way ice cream is made while making a positive environmental impact.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Alden’s Organic

Since 2004, Alden’s Organic has been sourcing organic cream and milk from family-owned farms. Their ice cream is made with limited ingredients that does not include high fructose corn syrup, no artificial flavoring, no GMOs, and no artificial colors/sweeteners.

Alec’s Ice Cream

Alec’s Ice Cream is all about serving ice cream with real cream and clean ingredients while practicing regenerative farming by helping remove carbon from the air, restoring biodiversity, creating nutrient-rich top soil & preserves water and improving the lives of animals and farmers. The brand’s goal is to create high-quality ice cream that’s kind for the planet and your body.