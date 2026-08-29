These restaurant chains serve creamy, cheesy broccoli cheddar soup diners love.

The first time I had broccoli cheddar soup was in 1998, when Panera Bread opened next to my college in Winter Park, Florida. I wasn’t a huge fan of broccoli at the time, but I took a bite of my friend’s anyway. It was delicious, even for someone who didn’t have a fondness for the cruciferous veggie. If you are craving a bowl of creamy veggie-and-cheese soup, a handful of chains carry it. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best broccoli cheddar soup, according to diners.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread’s iconic broccoli cheddar soup is always on the menu. “It’s super chunky and creamy,” a Redditor declares about why it is the best broccoli cheddar soup. Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, declares it one of the best restaurant soups. “Panera has built a loyal following around its soups, and Broccoli Cheddar is still the one most people think of first,” she previously told us. “It’s creamy, packed with broccoli, and rich enough to be a meal on its own, especially when it’s served in a bread bowl.”

Jason’s Deli

Jason’s Deli has a broccoli cheddar soup on the menu, a rich, velvety cheese soup that diners order on repeat. The velvety, mild cheese base is blended with fresh green broccoli florets, and it hits right. “Love me some Jason’s Deli broccoli cheddar soup,” a Redditor says.

McAlister’s Deli

The thick broccoli cheese soup at McAlister’s Deli is another favorite. It is made with cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese mixed with chunks of Broccoli in a creamy base made from chicken broth. “Broccoli and cheese soup was on point,” a Facebooker confirms. ” I love the McAllisters cheddar soup,” a Redditor adds.

Corner Bakery Cafe

Corner Bakery Cafe’s creamy broccoli cheddar soup involves generous pieces of tender broccoli florets simmered in a rich, cheesy broth. “I enjoyed the soup so much that before my friend and I left, I had another cup,” a TripAdvisor reviewer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Boudin Bakery

Boudin Bakery’s version, which is famously served in a sourdough bread bowl, is a hit. “Oh my goodness, their soup was to die for, I specifically tried the broccoli cheddar soup in a sourdough bread bowl. This bread bowl is a must if you’re touring San Francisco for the first time, as they’re known for their sourdough. The soup had real cheddar cheese and broccoli, it came steaming hot and was super efficient to eat as they gave you a huge chunk of bread, it was soo good,” a TripAdvisor diner writes.