These buffet chains serve up cakes, pies, cobblers, ice cream, and more.

One of my favorite things about buffets? The dessert bars. The after-dinner sweets after a buffet meal are always the best part. After all, who wants to have to choose one dessert when you can taste them all? A handful of buffet chains do dessert right. Where should you go to graze on all-you-can-eat treats? Here are 5 buffet chains with the best dessert bars, according to diners.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral’s dessert bar is a spectacle. The Brass Bell Bakery is a dedicated station that features an extensive display of sweet treats, not just a minor end-of-buffet afterthought. It features cobblers and crisps, crispy soft-serve ice cream with toppings, and pies, cakes, and pudding. There is also a chocolate fountain. “Pro tip: Do NOT look at the dessert section until you’ve finished your first plate. Trust me. You are not stronger than the chocolate fountain,” Instagrammer Atlanta Diaries shares.

Pizza Ranch

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The Pizza Ranch dessert buffet is included at no extra cost with the Pizza Ranch Buffet and features a variety of sweet pizzas, cookies, and soft-serve ice cream at participating locations. Some of the most popular items include Cactus Bread, the chain’s signature treat topped with cinnamon streusel and sweet icing, and rotating Dessert Pizzas, fruit-topped options with streusel and icing, including apple, blueberry, and cherry. They also offer cookies and soft-serve ice cream. “I genuinely think this is the best dessert my 9-year-old self has ever eaten,” an Instagrammer says. “Always a must,” adds another.

Chuck-A-Rama

Chuck-A-Rama offers a large selection of classic homestyle desserts, featuring an all-you-can-eat soft-serve ice cream bar with toppings, hot comfort desserts like bread pudding, rice pudding, and cobber, and famous sheet cakes. “The deserts are tasty and a huge variety!!! The scones are a perfect treat with the soft serve ice cream because you can’t go wrong with any CHUCK-A-RAMA treat!!!” says a Facebooker. “The scones are the best dessert y’all offer. They keep us coming back again and again. I love mine with the Cinnamon honey butter,” another adds.

Cicis Pizza

Cicis Pizza is famous for endless cinnamon rolls, chocolate fudge brownies, and dessert pizza treats. The Bavarian dessert, featuring a buttery crust finished with Bavarian cream, a sweet crumb topping, and a drizzle of icing, is a trademark item. “Cici’s is good for one thing and one thing only: their cinnamon rolls. I only eat the pizza because it’s shameful to fill up entirely on cinnamon rolls,” a Redditor says.

Sirloin Stockade

Sirloin Stockade is famous for its warm, rich bread pudding topped with a signature vanilla sauce, along with other rotating comfort desserts like peach cobbler and soft-serve ice cream. They also offer endless cookies and baked treats.