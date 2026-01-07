6 Best Jarred Pasta Sauce Brands, According to Shoppers

Shoppers say these jarred pasta sauces taste close to homemade, making weeknight dinners easy.

Making pasta sauce from scratch can be a time consuming (albeit rewarding) process, but on days where you don’t have the time or inclination to spend hours simmering sauce, there’s nothing more convenient than grabbing a jar of sauce for a quick and easy meal. Jarred sauces developed a reputation over the years for being packed with low-quality ingredients and tasting terrible, but these days shoppers have some great options for delicious jarred sauces that are almost as good as made-from-scratch. Here are six brands shoppers love.

Carbone

The Carbone Spicy Vodka Pasta Sauce is outstanding, shoppers rave. “I already loved the Carbone marinara sauce so I had to try out their vodka sauce too,” one fan shared. “It did not disappoint! I absolutely loved it with some spaghetti and Italian sausage. My boyfriend told me that it was the best pasta I’ve ever made. Just keep in mind that you do have to add in heavy cream and butter in order for it to be a true vodka sauce. Make sure you have those two things on hand and enjoy this delicious sauce!”

Raos

Shoppers say Rao’s Marinara is so good you can eat it with a spoon. “I usually make my own as an italian but this comes so close to homemade without the effort,” one Target shopper said. “Great with just some fresh pecorino or reggiano and a little crushed red pepper if you want it. I usually add a little high quality EVOO to the finished dish too. Also great to add a little ground beef too if you want more protein.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Newman’s Own

Newman’s Own Sockarooni Pasta Sauce is a fan-favorite jarred sauce made with top-quality ingredients and no added sugar. “I love almost all Newman’s Own products, but this is the one that is my favorite,” one shopper said. “I can dress it up adding fresh tomatoes, onions, green peppers and mushrooms or leave it and use straight out of the jar. wonderful flavored product.”

The Silver Palate

The Silver Palate San Marzano Marinara is restaurant-quality in a jar, according to fans who appreciate the exceptional ingredients list and overall quality of the sauce. “This sauce is less sweet than others, which is our preference. It is the closest jar sauce to fresh marinara that I make myself,” one Kroger shopper said.

Truff

Truff Black Truffle Marinara Pasta Sauce is phenomenal, fans rave. “First off, we love using Truff oil over our fries! But seriously, Marinara sauce? I don’t know. Honestly this is yummy! I am a convert. You will not be disappointed. Mang’ia!” one shopper wrote in the reviews.

Great Value Tomato Basil Garlic Pasta Sauce

Great Value Tomato Basil Garlic Pasta Sauce is a big hit with Walmart shoppers who love the quality, taste, and value of this sauce. “Really flavorful! Can taste the delicious basil and garlic in a rich yummy tomato sauce! We use this in recipes all the time, like lasagna soup! And it’s affordable!” one said.