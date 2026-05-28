7 Grocery Store Steaks Grill Fans Say Are Incredibly Tender

These affordable grocery store steaks turn tender and flavorful on the grill.

We all know that filet mignon, New York strip, and ribeye steaks are juicy, tender, and delicious pieces of meat to toss on the grill. However, there are other options at the grocery store or your local butcher that also check the boxes if they are prepared and grilled correctly. What steaks should you consider buying to cook on the grill this summer? Here are the 7 grocery store steaks grill fans say are shockingly tender.

Flat Iron Steak

The flat iron is an incredibly tender cut from the shoulder, which is good for the grill. “Flat iron is pretty cheap and a great grilling steak,” one person says. “My go to is a flat iron. Amazingly tender and flavorful,” another griller added. My local Acme sells it for a little over $12/lb.

Chuck Eye Steak

Searching for the poor man’s ribeye choice? “Chuckeyes are the best bang for the buck any day of the week,” one Redditor says. “Chuckeye Steak was my go to when economically challenged! So many different ways to make this into a great meal with tender, favorable outcomes!” another says. Here’s how to prepare it: “Take the chuckeye and stab it and tenderize it. Place it in a bag/dish with: 1/2 cup soy sauce, 1 cup bourbon, juice of 1/2 lemon and seasoned salt. Turn every day for 3/5 days and then cook on the grill. Absolutely a crowd pleaser.”

Top Sirloin Cap

Top sirloin cap, also known as Brazilian picanha, is a high-value, rich piece of meat. “Best cut on the cow imo,” a Redditor says. “Top sirloin cap is my new favorite. $6.99/lb at Costco,” another added.

Bavette Steak

Diners love the bavette steak, which is very similar to the flank steak. “One of my favorite cuts. The bavette or flap steak comes off the belly and eats like a skirt steak with a little more volume,” one writes. “Sirloin flap steak. Makes some awesome Carne asada,” another says.

Hanger Steak

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hanger steak is often dubbed “butcher’s steak,” as it is the cut that butchers reserve for themselves. It is similar to more expensive cuts, and is popular in bistros. “I recently came across hanger steak at my local shop. I am a regular enough customer to where they know my name and I know theirs. I asked what was good that day and was suprised to hear he had a something special for me. The guy had squirreled it away for himself but felt like sharing, I suppose, and sold me a hanger steak. The transaction was conducted with whispers and lots of looking around. I felt like I was involved in a drug deal. I did my usual minimalist prep with salt, threw it on the hot charcoal grill, hit with some black pepper, pulled it off, and drizzled on a bit of garlic butter during the rest. It temped out at just medium rare. It was tender like a filet, fatty like a ribeye and had a dry-aged overall flavor. Now I know why butchers keep this cut for themselves. I ate the entire thing off the cutting board. If you ever find a hanger steak. Pay the price. It is worth it!” a Redditor shared.

Tri-Tip Steak

Tri-tip is a lean sirloin grilling roast for around $10 to $15/lb. “My usual go-to medium price steaks are tri-tip, flat iron, flank or strip steaks. I think the tri-tip is my favorite as it’s easy to cook and incredibly versatile,” one says.

Skirt Steak

Skirt steak, which is usually $10 to $15/lb, is a popular wallet-friendly option. It can be tough, but if you prepare it correctly, marinating it before tossing it on the grill, it will be delicious. “Honestly my favorite thing to do is get flank or skirt steak, marinade in cilantro, garlic, citrus overnight, and cook low and slow on the grill,” one says.