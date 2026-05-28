7 Grocery Store Frozen French Fries Ranked Worst to Best

These frozen French fries stand out for crispiness, flavor, and texture.

Grocery store French fries can be delicious, crispy, and as good as restaurant offerings. However, they can also be lackluster, soggy, tasteless, or even stinky. How you cook them matters, as does the brand you buy at the grocery store, as some are more reliably delicious than others. We pored through all the customer reviews and ranked popular grocery store fries based on taste, texture, and overall quality. Here are 7 grocery-store frozen French fries ranked from worst to best.

Great Value Regular Cut

Great Value Regular Cut fries are a little polarizing. Some shoppers complain that certain batches smell and taste off, while others maintain they don’t crisp up enough. “These fries are always disappointing to me. Granted, I usually only throw them in the air fryer, so I don’t know of they cook better in the oven, but they never get crispy no matter how long I cook them. They are always kind of limp and almost soggy at times. The battered fries always get crispy so I’ll just continue to get the battered seasoned fries,” a Walmart reviewer says. “You get what you pay for,” a Redditor says.

Red Robin Seasoned Steak

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Red Robin Seasoned Steak fries are often inconsistent, though shoppers do like the seasoning. “Love the taste, BUT the price for what you’re getting is ridiculously high. Sometimes the bag has actual steak fries, other times it’s little bits of potato or hard crunchy pieces. I have a family of 7, so one bag is not enough but it’s disappointing to buy multiple bags and there still not be enough to feed everyone because of lack of actual fries in the bag,” a Walmart shopper says. “We’ve ordered several restaurant type fries, but I was very disappointed in this. They were much smaller than a picture averaging probably about 2 inches. They were also sliced, very thin, so much so the dried out during the recommended baking time. And they just did not have the flavor of red Robin restaurant fries. For the price, best to choose another brand, I will not buy these again,” adds another.

Ore-Ida Extra Crispy

Ore-Ida Extra Crispy Fast Food fries are salty and crispy, and lots of shoppers appreciate them. “I love the extra crispy ore-ida fast food fries. i’ve had them in the oven and air fryer and air fryer is so much better,” someone says.

Alexia House Cut

Alexia House Cut fries, available in regular potato and sweet potato options, are both delicious. “So good! They really hit the spot when I’m craving fast food,” says a Redditor. “My wife and I like the Alexia Crinkle Cut Sweet Potato fries. We find that the regular cut ones are a little bland so we usually have to add a little more salt to them, my wife adds Cayanne powder. But the Crinkle Cut Sweet potato fries come with a little bit of black pepper so it adds a nice flavor to them. On these we don’t feel like I need to add salt or anything at all,” says one.

Grown in Idaho (Lamb Weston)

Lamb Weston Grown-in-Idaho fries are one of the most mentioned on Reddit. Customers describe them as fluffy and hand-cut, maintaining that many restaurants serve them. “Grown in Idaho Hand Cut Fries come out amazing in the air fryer,” a Redditor maintains. “I recently started getting these and omg I love them! I order online from Walmart and saw it labeled as a best seller so I gave it a try. Never going back. And you’re right , the air fryer is the way to go,” another says.

Checkers / Rally’s Famous

Checkers and Rally’s Famous Fries are a freezer-section find. The store version of the fast-food favorite offers the perfect crunch when cooked in an air fryer. “Checkers are hands down closest to what you get from the restaurant,” writes a Redditor. “The only brand we buy,” another added. “God, these are good. I ran out of my bag and bought another brand just because I wanted to try something different, and now I’m suffering through a whole bag of these bland-a** fries so I can get another Checker’s lol,” another says.

Arby’s Seasoned Curly

Arby’s Seasoned Curly Fries are another freezer section find that shoppers buy on repeat. Fans debate whether the seasoned curly or crinkle fries are the better option. I prefer the super-tasty, seasoned option. Toss them in the air fryer, and serve them whenever we have little (or big!) guests as they pair well with everything from chicken nuggets to hamburgers on the grill.