5 Best Jelly and Jam Brands, According to Shoppers

These delicious spreads are the top picks from real shoppers.

When it comes to jams and jellies, it may seem like an afterthought, but when you have it, it’s generally the star in a weird way. Whether it’s half of a peanut butter and jelly, or the main event on buttered toast, having a delicious jam makes all the difference in the world. Here are five of the best jelly and jam brands according to shoppers.

Smucker’s

Smucker’s Seedless Strawberry Jam is a classic, and shoppers are still a big fan of the brand. “I love strawberry seedless jam, but they are not all equal. Smuckers is the best! Always spreads smooth, tastes so strawberry, and I definitely lick my fingers,” a Walmart customer said.

Welch’s

Welch’s Concord Grape Jam has such a satisfying, nostalgic concord grape flavor. This is easily one of my favorites, and other customers feel the same. “In [Welch’s] grape jam is so delicious. You can spread it on bread, crackers. pancakes, biscuits and french toast etc. Also it taste great with bagels and cream cheese and you can add it to your favorite pastries. See for yourself, try it! You’re gonna love it,” a Walmart customer said.

Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen Wild Maine Blueberry Jam (or any flavor, really) is a favorite among shoppers. “I love this and it might be expensive, but it’s the best jelly ever I pay the price for it. I simply love it. It’s the best that I’ve ever tasted. I just keep coming back for it. I can’t buy anything else. There’s nothing that tops it,” a Walmart customer said.

Crofters Organic Fruit Spread

Coming in at a close to perfect score, with nearly 2000 reviews, shoppers are making me wanna run out and try Crofters Organic Fruit Spread like…yesterday. “Less sugar than most but still just the right sweetness. My grandson loves it as do I,” a Walmart customer said. “And it is organic….Another real plus! I have noticed you have to use it within about 3 or 4 weeks because it doesn’t have stabilizers and excess ingredients to keep it from spoiling after that. For me that’s a plus. I don’t like I don’t like excess I don’t like excess ingredients.”

Bonne Maman

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bonne Maman Strawberry Preserves are a great option for shoppers who prefer a little texture. “If you are like me, looking for a preserve with chunks of fruit, then choose this one! The taste is so very satisfying and delicious. It actually has chunks of strawberries in it! I have searched for reviews that specifically mentioned this,” a Walmart customer said. “It is thick and delicious. It is a bit pricey, but if you are looking for the best taste, then use it sparingly and enjoy!”