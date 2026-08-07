7 Aldi Items Shoppers Return the Most

Shoppers share the grocery items that fell short on quality and taste.

Aldi has so many amazing products and big name dupes on the shelves, it’s inevitable that some of that inventory doesn’t quite hit the spot with shoppers. With so many hidden treasures in the store (and unexpected mystery items), customers are vocal about things they don’t like, and have no reservations about sharing those opinions online. If you’re planning an Aldi trip soon and want to know what to avoid, and which items miss the mark, here are seven Aldi products shoppers avoid at all costs.

Baker’s Treat Confetti Brownies

Customers are not impressed with the Baker’s Treat Confetti Brownies. “The cosmic brownie knockoffs are like eating dust,” one shopper complained. “They have the texture of a protein bar without the benefits. If I’m gonna suffer, I better be getting something out of it,” another agreed.

Savoritz Golden Round Crackers

Shoppers say the Savoritz Golden Round Crackers are impossible to dip due to poor texture. “Ritz crackers knockoff. Very bland. Very flaky. Not at all similar, just the shape,” one shopper shared.

Park Street Deli Crab Rangoon Dip

The Park Street Deli Crab Rangoon Dip should be avoided. “If you see crab rangoon dip, just walk away. Worst thing I’ve bought there,” one Redditor said. “That Rangoon dip is truly truly vile,” another agreed. “I had such high hopes and cannot stress enough how bad it was. The sweet dips are pretty good but do not talk yourself into the Rangoon.”

Deli Meat

The general consensus amongst shoppers is Aldi’s deli meat is terrible. “Ya, every time I tried their lunch meat it started getting slimy on like day 2 or 3 in the fridge and started smelling/tasting off a day after that,” one said. “Have had some bad experiences with many of their products – slimy and odd-tasting. I stick to the Krakus ham or go somewhere else,” another commented.

Clancy’s Cheese Dip

Clancy’s Cheese Dip is another item to be avoided, according to Aldi customers. “The Clancy’s version of Cheez Whiz (yellow cheese in a jar with a red lid). I was appalled,” one shopper complained. “That stuff is vile. I bought it once to make crunchwraps, ruined the entire thing,” another added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Spaghetti Squash

Aldi’s spaghetti squash is poor quality, shoppers say. “Fresh spaghetti squash, twice I’ve planned dinner around the squash and cut it open to roast & found it to be sprouted. I was refunded but realized the hard squash isn’t always refrigerated in transport,” one shopper said.

Baker’s Corner All Purpose Flour

Customers have many complaints about Baker’s Corner All Purpose Flour. “It took me so long to realize the Aldi flour was what was making my doughs come out weird. I kept having to add so much more than usual to get the texture I needed,” one shopper said. “WHY IS THEIR FLOUR SO BAD,” another agreed.