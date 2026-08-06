These grocery store bakeries still bake fresh bread daily, according to loyal shoppers.

I love going to the grocery store and picking up a loaf of freshly baked bread. You know, that moment when you reach over to grab a loaf, and it is still warm because it literally came straight out of the oven? However, not every store bakes bread freshly daily. Here are 5 grocery stores where the bread is still baked fresh daily, according to shoppers.

Publix Bakery

The Publix Bakery is famous for its delicious freshly baked bread and sub rolls. A few of the most popular are the White Mountain Bread, the Tutto Baguette, and the Tutto Cheese Medley Bread, a premium, rich loaf baked with a blend of cheddar, Parmesan, Romano, and Asiago cheese. “Made fresh daily means they make it that day. They donate lots of the bakery goods to the less fortunate. I used work am delivery and would see carts full of bakery items for donations,” a Redditor says. “It really is the bread that pulls everything together. I love their bread,” says a fan.

Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods is my go-to spot for freshly baked bread. I love the extensive selection, which includes the San Francisco Sourdough, with a crisp crust, chewy center, and pleasantly tangy flavor profile. “I like their San Francisco Sourdough + Brioche!” a shopper writes.

Ralph’s

West Coast shoppers swear by Ralph’s, which stocks freshly baked breads from La Brea Bakery. “If you go at the right time it’ll still be warm from the oven,” says a shopper. “First thing I thought of too. If you are not buying the La Brea bread at Ralph’s, no wonder OP posted this thread. Country Sourdough, Olive Loaf, Roasted Garlic Loaf, Rosemary & Olive Oil Round, etc. all consistently very good,” another says.

Costco Bakery

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Costco Bakery is another popular spot for delicious breads baked in-warehouse. Shoppers love the country French multigrain loaves, the baguettes, and the uber-popular Ciabatta-style squares. The only issue is, Costco bread is so fresh and preservative-free that you have to refrigerate or freeze it almost immediately. “It’s amazing how fast they mold, until you look at the ingredients. Zero preservatives. Flour, yeast, salt & water,” a shopper says.

Sprouts

Sprouts is another popular spot for clean-ingredient bread. “I like Sprouts for baguettes, sourdough, boule,” a person says. “Same. If I can’t get to a bakery or Farmer’s Market, I always prefer Sprouts breads over other grocery stores,” adds another.