5 Best Frozen Chicken and Rice Meals, According to Shoppers

Save time on dinner with these top-rated freezer aisle options.

Chicken and rice is the most basic, delicious no-frills comfort meal, endlessly versatile and always a crowd-pleaser. On days when you don’t want to make it from scratch, frozen options can make dinner time a breeze, with no prep and no cleanup. But which brands are worth your freezer space? For this item to work, the rice and chicken has to maintain its texture even after microwaving, with excellent flavor and overall quality: Here are five of the best frozen chicken and rice meals according to shoppers.

Tem Toa Thai Chicken Green Curry

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Tem Toa Thai Chicken Green Curry is a delicious, authentic frozen option fans rave about. “Hands down this is one of the best frozen dinners I’ve had!” one Target shopper said. “The chicken is lean. The dinner has an adequate number of veggies, and the sauce is top notch. I wish there were a slightly larger portion but that is the only criticism I have.”

Tai Pei Chicken Fried Rice

Tai Pei Chicken Fried Rice is a flavorful frozen meal that can be enjoyed by itself or paired with other items. “It only takes 4 minutes to prepare which is fantastic when you’re in a hurry. Also, the texture and flavor are spot on. The veggies included with the chicken really give this more authentic taste,” one Walmart shopper said.

Marie Callender’s Aged Cheddar Cheesy Chicken and Rice

Marie Callender’s Aged Cheddar Cheesy Chicken and Rice bowl is a huge hit with shoppers who love the taste and quality. “The cheese is so good it almost makes me forget I’m eating a frozen dinner at 11pm in sweatpants,” one said. “Chicken? Shockingly tender. Rice? Not the sad mush I was expecting. Honestly, this thing is saving me from eating cereal for dinner every night. Five stars because my microwave has never made me feel so classy.”

Trader Joe’s Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice

Trader Joe’s Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice remains one of the most popular frozen entrées at the store. “This shattered my expectations,” one shopper said. “I have seen this every time I’ve gone to TJs but never purchased it because there’s no way this could be good, right? Wrong. I picked this up finally and gave it a shot and I’m glad I did. For a frozen meal, the flavors are next level. Will purchase again and pair with some Naan.”

Deep Indian Kitchen’s Chicken Tikka Masala with Turmeric Rice

Aside from making the best veggie samosas (trust me) Deep Indian Kitchen’s Chicken Tikka Masala with Turmeric Rice is as close to perfection as a frozen meal gets. “First review anywhere, this is INCREDIBLE,” one Target shopper raved. “Please dont ever change the recipe, ingredients are so clean and it was so so so delicious I’ve never tried a frozen food like this. Just wish the portion was bigger, but so good dont hesitate just buy it.”