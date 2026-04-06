7 Best Kirkland Finds as April Begins

These new and returning Kirkland Signature items are top picks for Costco shoppers this month.

Costco‘s Kirkland Signature label is raved about by fans who love the value, price point, and quality of the brand, comparing it favorably to big name alternatives. The warehouse chain is constantly updating inventory and switching things up, and this month is no exception. Costco shoppers have some very cool new items to try, from energy drinks to TKTK. So what should members add to their list? Here are seven Kirkland Signature finds to grab this April.

Kirkland Signature Sparkling Energy Drink

The new Kirkland Signature Sparkling Energy Drinks are already sparking major buzz online. Each case has 24 cans in Tropical, Orange, and Peach flavors. “These are fantastic! I actually prefer these Kirkland flavors to the comparable ‘C’ flavors. And with the price being over 40% less than the name brand, I’ll stick with these as long as Costco sells them!” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Tiramisu Cheesecake

Costco’s Kirkland Signature Tiramisu Cheesecake is back in some locations, and fans are thrilled. “I made the mistake of buying this and I couldn’t help myself from eating the whole thing,” one Redditor said. “Everyone here said to put it in the freezer so it can last longer….umm that did not work at all cause when frozen it tastes even BETTER. It was like an ice cream cake.”

Kirkland Signature Master Carve Half Ham

The Kirkland Signature Master Carve Half Ham is a hit with Costco shoppers right now. “We LOVE the master carve. It also makes it easy to get a nice amount of glaze per bite,” one member said. “I slice the master carver up with my meat slicer and use it as sandwich deli meat. Probably saves me 50 bucks on deli meats,” another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Ham Dinner Kit

The new Kirkland Signature Ham Dinner Kit with Yukon Gold Potato & Veggies is a new item in the deli section. “Costco’s meatloaf and mashed potatoes is really delicious, so I’m sure their ham dinner is equally good,” one fan said.

Kirkland Signature Raspberry Filled Cookies

Shoppers are obsessed with the new Kirkland Signature Raspberry Filled Cookies. “Wow, these are seriously A1. Kind of like a giant linzer cookie. Do recommend!” one said. “It’s like eating a jelly donut to me! sooo good. I had to bring them to work to get them out of my house lol,” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Cream Cheese

Some Costco members are in disbelief at how cheap the Kirkland Signature Cream Cheese is. “Can’t believe you can buy this 6pk for $5.99. 5.99 is the price for one Philadelphia 8oz from another grocery store chain, in Chicago,” one shopper said, sharing a picture of their haul.

USDA Prime Beef Ribeye

One shopper noticed the USDA Prime Beef Ribeye in Indianapolis is now just $14.99 a pound. “This is too good to pass up. I have paid this price for choice and felt good about it. But Prime? I take that deal all day,” they said.