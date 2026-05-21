7 Grocery Store Steaks Grill Fans Buy Every Summer

These grocery store steaks are popular for grilling season and backyard cookouts.

I love a good steak. As a food writer, I also understand that finding a great steak at a reasonable price is becoming increasingly difficult as beef prices rise. Luckily, there are a handful of reliable spots to get a great steak to grill this summer, no matter your budget. Whether you are looking for an affordable sirloin or a piece of celebratory Wagyu beef, there is something for everyone. Here are 7 grocery store steak grill fans buy every summer.

Costco Kirkland Signature

Costco is always a reliable resource for high-value steaks. “My Costco always has USDA Prime of most cuts,” a Redditor says. Sometimes you can find unique cuts in addition to the regular New York strips, sirloins, and filets. “They had Picanha last week! Picked up a few of those. They always have tri-tip and other great cuts available as well. Costco is great for steaks!” writes a shopper. “Always. Only. Costco,” adds another.

Whole Foods Market

A little pricier but consistently delicious, the hand-butchered steaks at Whole Foods are crowd pleasers. “Whole Foods is pretty dang good for the price and quality. I found some choice like 2 years ago and was even better than prime. Sometime steaks go on sale,” one says. “Whole Foods has really good meat,” another agrees.

Wild Fork Foods

Wild Fork is becoming increasingly popular with carnivores for its high-quality offerings. “I’m impressed by the selection they offer,” a shopper says. “Their roasts and BBQ/smoking cuts are really great. Prime tri tip, flap and picahna are amazing. They have packer briskets, trimmed briskets and flats,” another says. “Wild fork is good for harder-to-find cuts,” a third chimes in.

Sam’s Club Member’s Mark

Sam’s Club also has an impressive selection of ready-to-grill steaks. “Sam’s Club has prime steaks. They are less expensive than just about anywhere else,” a Redditor says. “Sams Club has good prime filets,” another agrees.

Walmart

Lots of shoppers swear by the steaks at Walmart. “Walmart has surprised the hell out of me with their steaks. Thirty bucks for three choice ribeyes works for me and beats the hell out of 90 bucks for three primes at my local butcher. I don’t notice enough of a difference to justify the price,” one shopper writes. “Walmart black tray is choice Angus,” another agrees. “I’m a big fan of walmart sirloin steaks, but they’re usually put out around 8 and gone by 12 at the store near my place. They’re solid value, and I’ve liked their flat iron steaks for super cheap too,” a third says.

Harris Teeter Rancher’s

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Harris Teeter is another frequently mentioned store for high-quality meat. “Near me, the Harris Teeter has a really good meat department with a dry age program. I don’t always buy, but I ALWAYS take a look. Not so much for the dry aged stuff unless they have it on special sale, but more for good sales on good-looking meat on every other cut,” one Redditor says.

Snake River Farms, Available at Eataly and Other Stores

Wherever you can find Snake River Farms, buy it. I recommend checking Instacart to locate a store near you. You can also order the bougie meat brand online. “Local butcher or we have a grocery that has Snake River Farms, ” one shopper says, adding that the brand produces good beef. “If I’m buying online, it’s Snake River Farms for beef and some pork.” Another agrees. “If you’re looking for the best, try Snake River Farms Waygu. Opinions vary, but for a celebration steak, they’re hard to beat, and cheaper than a steak dinner at a restaurant,” they said.