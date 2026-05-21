These hot dog brands are fan favorites for summer cookouts and grilling.

Memorial Day weekend is almost here, and you know what that means! The unofficial start of hot dog season. According to the Hot Dog and Sausage Council, Americans consume an estimated 7 billion hot dogs between Memorial Day and Labor Day, accounting for more than a third of the 20 billion hot dogs eaten annually nationwide. If you aren’t sure what kind of hot dogs to buy this season, we have some suggestions. Here are 7 hot dog brands grill fans buy every summer.

Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous Skinless Beef Franks are a summer classic, often served at ballparks. Shoppers love them for the price and quality. “These are so much better than any hot dog that’s ever been made. I don’t know what it is but they are very very good. Taste awesome very juicy,” writes one. Another claims they are “exactly what I think of when I think of a beef hot dog. They have classic taste and just the right size. I didn’t used to be able to get Nathan’s in the grocery store when I was younger so I’m glad they’re available now.”

Hebrew National

Hebrew National Beef Franks are a Kosher all-beef dog favorite. To be certified Kosher, meat has to meet several criteria. For example, they can’t contain pork or shellfish, non-kosher ingredients or additives, or dairy. And, they taste amazing. “My favorite hot dogs. There is no other store bought comparison. So much flavor!” writes a Target shopper. Another adds that they “have the shortest list of ingredients that look like chemical factory product catalog, compared to other brands.”

Boar’s Head

You can always rely on Boar’s Head for high-quality meat. The Beef Frankfurters are premium beef dogs that are worth splurging on. “We are fans of this new dog in town! It tastes delicious and has a crunch due to the casing. The best part is that there are no nitrates/preservatives added. The kids wanted more and they can. I won’t need to look for Nathan’s hot dogs with casing at the supermarkets anymore. Officially switching over to this one,” writes a Giant shopper.

Ball Park Bun Size

Also inspired by ballpark dogs, Ball Park Beef Franks are a classic. “The best by far,” writes a Target shopper. “We love these. They cook up great and are delicious. Don’t even need condiments. Always buy beef and prefer natural casing. Taste just as good when they have been frozen.”

Teton Waters Ranch Bun Length Hot Dog

I am a big fan of Teton Waters Ranch. The brand’s Bun Length Hot Dogs are made with 100% grass-fed, finished beef and are uncured, with no fillers, added nitrates, nitrites, or sugar. They are super delicious and regularly top our best hot dogs roundups.

Kirkland Signature Beef Hot Dogs

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If you are a fan of the Costco Food Court hot dogs, enjoy them at home. The Kirkland Signature Beef Hot Dogs are so good, even food trucks buy them in bulk. “These dogs are delish! I came across them in a weird way. We went to DC for a weekend getaway and stopped to get a hot dog from a food truck. We liked it so much we went back for another. I asked the lady who was working the food truck where they got the hotdogs from. She showed me the package. When we got home, I went to Costco and bought 2 packages,” writes a shopper.

Trader Joe’s Organic Grass-Fed Uncured Beef Hot Dogs

Another one of my favorite hot dogs is the clean-label, grass-fed, uncured, and filler-free beef ones sold at Trader Joe’s. Its Organic Grass-Fed Uncured Beef Hot Dogs contain zero questionable ingredients. The first on the list? USDA-certified Organic Beef from Grass Fed cows, “yielding delicious flavor,” the store says. “You’ll also find sea salt and celery powder in the ingredients. These serve not so much as flavoring, but to effectively ‘cure’ our Uncured Dogs, allowing us to leave out unwanted preservatives, such as nitrates & nitrites.” Other ingredients include all-organic seasonings such as garlic puree, minced onion, paprika, and red pepper flakes.