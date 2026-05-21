5 Best Frozen French Fries, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend the best frozen french fries for crispy, restaurant-style results at home.

French fries are one of life’s greatest comfort foods. Crispy, salty, and endlessly satisfying, they’re the perfect side for everything from burgers to sandwiches. When a craving hits, and you don’t want to make a drive-thru run, the freezer aisle offers plenty of options. But not all frozen fries deliver the crispy texture, fluffy interior, and restaurant-style flavor people want at home. According to Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, a few brands stand out for holding up especially well in the oven or air fryer while still tasting close to freshly made fries. Here are the top five frozen fries that deserve freezer space in your kitchen, says Buchanan.

Ore-Ida Extra Crispy Fast Food Fries

Ore-Ida Extra Crispy Fast Food Fries not only taste like your favorite fast-food version, but are good for the price. A 26-ounce bag is $4.29 at Target, and Buchanan highly recommends them.

“These cook up crisp outside while staying soft in the center,” she says. “The shape and texture are close to classic drive-thru fries, and they hold their crunch longer than a lot of frozen versions.”

Alexia Seasoned Waffle Cut Fries

It’s not hard to eat your weight in fries because they’re so good, but they’re not healthy. With that in mind, Alexia Seasoned Waffle Cut Fries offers a guilt-free option. The brand uses non-GMO ingredients with no trans fats, offering consumers a slightly healthier alternative to standard fast-food or basic store-bought fries.

“The waffle cut gives them more texture and crisp edges,” says Buchanan. “The seasoning adds flavor without needing extra salt, and they hold up well in the oven or air fryer.”

Checkers & Rally’s Famous Seasoned Fries

Checkers & Rally’s Famous Seasoned Fries are beloved for their bold seasoning, and if you’re not near a location, no problem. You can pick up a bag of fries at Walmart or your local grocery store. They’re a brand Buchanan loves.

“The seasoning is what makes these stand out,” she says. “They come out crunchy with a noticeable peppery coating that tastes similar to the fries served in the restaurants.”

Lamb Weston Hand Cut Style Fries

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From crinkle fries to wedges, Lamb Weston Hand Cut Style Fries offers a variety and has whatever you’re in the mood for.

According to Buchanan, “These have a more natural potato texture with slightly uneven edges.” She says, “They crisp well and taste less processed than thinner frozen fries.”

Arby’s Curly Fries

Arby’s might be known for its roast beef, but the curly fries often steal the spotlight. You can grab a bag at Target and other retailers.

“The coating keeps them crisp, and the seasoning has more flavor than standard frozen fries,” says Buchanan. “The curly shape also gives them more crunchy edges.”