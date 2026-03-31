Shoppers are lining up for these seven highly popular new bakery items at Costco right now.

Spring is officially here! After the longest winter ever, daffodils are springing up in my backyard, the trees are starting to bud, the days are getting longer, and the Costco bakery is getting stocked with new, fresh baked goods. There are so many delicious new treats, from name brands and Kirkland Signature, to devour. Here are the 7 best Costco bakery items flying off shelves right now.

Peaches and Cream Pastries

Costco Buys shared about a peachy new item for $11.99. “Peaches and Cream Pastries are NEW at the Costco bakery and I am not complaining! These are made with all-butter pastry and flaky croissant layers filled with a tart peach filling and a greek yogurt and cream cheese blend, then finished with an apricot glaze on top…how good does that sound?! 🤤 You get 8 pastries in the pack, and honestly warmed up for a few seconds these have to be next level,” they wrote.

Raspberry Filled Sugar Cookies

Costco Buys also shared about the new Raspberry Filled Sugar Cookies, “and they’re a serious bakery win!” they wrote about the $10.99 item. “You get 15 big cookies dusted in powdered sugar with a sweet raspberry filling tucked inside, and at 42 oz the container is absolutely packed 😍 I’d bite into one just to see that raspberry center and I know I wouldn’t be able to stop at just one.”

Variety Pastry Tray

Costco Buys shared about a new item perfect for Easter brunch. “Costco just dropped a brand new Variety Pastry Tray at the bakery and it looks absolutely delicious! You get 40 all-butter pastries across five flavors including apricot and cream, maple apple, raspberry filled, chocolate brioche, and cream cheese, so there is genuinely something for everyone!” they wrote. Get it for $28.99.

Tiramisu Cheesecake

If you like Tiramisu and cheesecake, run to Costco. Found in So Cal shared about the latest cheesecake addition. “Just dropped today: Tiramisu cheesecake is at Costco’s bakery,” they wrote. “It’s too big for me as I can’t finish that alone,” a shopper commented. “Got it for my birthday.. is really good,” added another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lemon Custard Pie

Mint Traveling Foodie shared about a lemon dessert. “Costco find of the day 🍋💛 This Lemon Custard Pie looks dangerously good… creamy, tangy, and topped with fluffy whipped cream ,” they wrote.

Gen Bake Lemon Old-Fashioned Donut Bites

Costco So Obsessed shared details about the latest release from one of my favorite brands, Gen Bake: Lemon Old-Fashioned Donut Bites. “Haven’t seen the lemon donut bites yet at my Costco!” one shopper commented. “Costco is trying to ruin my diet!” another added.

Junior’s Chocolate Dream Easter Egg Layer Cake

Costco Buys shared about Junior’s Chocolate Dream Easter Egg Layer Cake at Costco for $15.99, “such a fun and festive seasonal find! It’s layers of dark chocolate cake filled with white and milk chocolate mousse, enrobed in chocolate, and finished with white chocolate stripes and confetti on top. 😍 Cut into this and the inside is SO gorgeous…plus it looks SO GOOD,” they wrote.