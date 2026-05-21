Chefs share the best frozen burgers for grilling this summer.

With warmer weather heating up, chances are you’ll be at a backyard cookout this summer with burgers and all the fixings on the table. While fresh ground beef is always an option, frozen burgers can be a convenient choice when you want something quick, consistent, and easy to grill without much prep. The key is choosing patties that still deliver solid flavor, good texture, and reliable results straight from the freezer. According to Isaac Bernal, Executive Chef, Representative of Spain to the United Nations, New York, there are a few frozen hamburger brands made for the grill. Here are his top three.

Pat LaFrieda Burgers

Pat LaFrieda Burgers use butcher-style beef blends that deliver a rich, juicy, restaurant-quality flavor. The brand’s strong reputation among chefs and restaurants also makes the burgers feel more premium and reliable than typical frozen patties.

“Their flavor profiles are much closer to that of a serious restaurant burger than to the typical frozen supermarket patty,” says Chef Isaac. “The balance of fat and the meat blend is evident, especially when seared over high heat or cooked on a grill. They also develop an excellent crust on the outside while keeping the interior juicy.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

He explains, “That’s a feat that isn’t easily achieved with frozen products. The burgers boast a remarkably clean and natural taste, devoid of the artificial or excessively salty notes often found in many other brands.”

Omaha Steaks Burgers

Known for their gourmet burger taste, Omaha Steaks Burgers are made from premium steak trimmings—such as filet mignon, brisket, and ribeye—and are aged over 30 days. They’re perfect for the grill, says Chef Isaac.

“I find them to be remarkably consistent, particularly for home cooking where one often lacks the precise temperature control found in a professional kitchen, he says. “They hold up very well across different levels of doneness without drying out too much and work great both on an outdoor grill and in a cast-iron skillet.” He adds, “I also appreciate that they maintain a uniform texture and do not fall apart easily during cooking, a common issue with lower-quality frozen burgers.”

Bubba Burger Original

Bubba Burger Original are made from 100% USDA Choice beef chuck with no additives, preservatives, or fillers. Since the patties are flash-frozen immediately after being shaped, which locks in moisture so they stay tender and juicy without tasting like a standard, dried-out frozen patty, they don’t need to be thawed before grilling.

“These are arguably among the most practical options for backyard barbecues or gatherings where you need to cook a large batch of burgers in quick succession without having to monitor every single patty constantly,” says Chef Isaac. “They are quite forgiving of cooking errors and remain juicy even if left on the heat a little longer than intended.”

He explains, “While they don’t pretend to be a gourmet burger, a key part of their success is that they are reliable, quick to cook, and have a flavor profile that is remarkably well-balanced given their price point and format.”

Mistakes to Avoid When Grilling Frozen Burgers

To have a good burger hot off the grill that’s perfectly cooked, Chef Isaac advises stopping this one thing.

“The biggest mistake I see is people cooking them over heat that’s way too aggressive, trying to speed things up,” he says. “A lot of times they end up burned on the outside while still practically frozen inside.” Chef Isaac explains, “I usually recommend starting over medium heat and letting the fat do its job gradually. And most importantly, don’t keep smashing them constantly, because that’s how you lose all the juiciness.