5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Loaded Breakfast Sandwiches

Fans say these five fast-food spots serve the most satisfying loaded breakfast sandwiches.

A loaded breakfast sandwich is one of those truly hearty breakfast items that keeps you full for hours thanks to generous amounts of egg, meat, sauce, veggies, cheese, and more. Whether you prefer regular bread, buns, biscuits, or muffins, this huge sandwich will satisfy even the hungriest of customers. Not all restaurants serve these sandwiches, but a handful make ones so good diners rave about them. Here are five fast-food chains that have the best loaded breakfast sandwiches, according to fans.

Jack In the Box

Jack In the Box is severely underrated when it comes to breakfast options (the Extreme Sausage Sandwich is outstanding, plus they do breakfast all day!). The Loaded Breakfast Sandwich is no exception: Freshly cracked eggs, hickory smoked bacon, grilled ham, grilled sausage, and American cheese on toasted sourdough bread. “The JIB I go to is great. The loaded breakfast sandwich I get looks just like the picture on the menu and is consistently good. I don’t know how they make them so quickly. It’s my number one go-to breakfast sandwich after a night shift at work,” one fan said.

Hardee’s/Carl’s Jr.

The Loaded Omelet Biscuit at Hardee's/Carl's Jr. (filled with crumbled sausage, bacon, ham and American cheese stacked on warm, fluffy Made from Scratch Biscuits) is well worth trying, according to fans. "The loaded omelet biscuit is hands down my favorite breakfast sandwich," one said. "Oh yes, I would get the double all the time," another agreed.

Burger King

Burger King‘s Fully Loaded Croissan’wich is a solid breakfast option, fans say. “BK’s fully loaded breakfast croissant with sausage, ham, bacon, egg and cheese is an amazing hangover sandwich,” one Redditor shared. “This is the only one I get now. Soooo good,” another agreed.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s Baconator is a behemoth: “We start with two fresh, never frozen beef hamburger patties with piping hot American cheese melting between them. Then we add bacon – six delicious strips of Applewood smoked bacon, to be exact. We love Applewood smoked bacon because it captures the delicate balance of salt, sugar and savory Applewood smoke. We stack everything atop a perfectly soft premium bun, add ketchup and mayonnaise, and serve it up perfectly hot and juicy,” the chain says. “Definitely one of my favorite fast food breakfasts. Then to make it the epitome of fatness lol- I get a side of honey butter for my wedges,” one fan shared.

Taco Bell

While not technically a sandwich, fans are crazy about Taco Bell‘s Breakfast Crunchwrap. Each wrap is made with a warm flour tortilla filled with a hash brown, eggs, bacon, Jalapeño sauce, and shredded cheddar cheese folded into our signature Crunchwrap form and grilled to go. “The breakfast Crunchwrap is a godsend,” one fan said. “It’s become a staple order for me, I get up early on my days off just to get it. Easily my favorite item on Taco Bell’s menu. I would be devastated if they got rid of it.” Another agreed, saying, “the combo of creamy chipotle sauce with the crispy hash brown and the cheesy eggs, with the grilling makes it unbeatable. I get it meatless and it’s still 10/10.”