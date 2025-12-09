7 Worst Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches You Can Buy

Experts warn these frozen breakfast sandwiches are packed with calories and additives.

Frozen breakfast sandwiches are more popular than ever, but many contain ultra-procressed ingredients that may undermine health, weight loss, and fitness. Others contain a large amount of calories per sandwich, making it more of a treat than a breakfast item. If you’re planning on stocking up on a frozen option, these sandwiches should be enjoyed in moderation, if at all due to high calorie counts, sodium, and a huge amount of artificial ingredients. Here are seven of the worst frozen breakfast sandwiches you can buy.

Great Value Sausage Egg and Cheese Croissant Sandwiches

Great Value Sausage Egg and Cheese Croissant Sandwiches are packed with additives, preservatives, and stabilizers, making it a dubious choice health-wise. This sandwich has 350 calories plus high levels of salt and fat with very little real nutrition. Not a healthy or satiating breakfast by any means.

Jimmy Dean Sausage, Egg and Cheese Griddle Cake Sandwiches

The Jimmy Dean Sausage, Egg and Cheese Maple are packed with added sugar and a whopping 810 mg of sodium for just one sandwich. One sandwich contains 360 calories, making it a calorie bomb with only 1g of fiber. Hard pass for a healthy breakfast, this should certainly be seen as a treat.

Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich

Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich is cheap but not healthy. At 390 calories per sandwich, it’s one of the most calorific items on this list, and the 770 mg of sodium is not great either. One saving grace is the 19 g of protein, but with 33 g of carbohydrates and just 1 g of fiber, this is not a healthy breakfast by any means.

Great Value Bacon Egg and Cheese

The Great Value Bacon Egg and Cheese Croissant Sandwich has a laundry list of ultraprocessed ingredients, including artificial colors, flavors, stabilizers, and preservatives. At 330 calories per sandwich, 14 g of protein and 570 mg of sodium, this sandwich will have you hungry again very soon after eating it. This sandwich also contains high-fructose corn syrup, which has no place in any breakfast item.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jimmy Dean Sausage, Egg & Cheese Cheddar Biscuit Sandwiches

Jimmy Dean Sausage, Egg & Cheese Cheddar Biscuit Sandwiches contain 410 calories per sandwich, which is nothing to sneeze at especially for those who are counting calories. The ingredients list is another laundry list of ultraprocessed additives, artificial colors and flavors, and things like mechanically-separated chicken. With just 2 g of fiber and 850 mg of sodium, this is another sandwich to avoid.

White Castle® Sausage Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sliders

White Castle® Sausage Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sliders contains 260 calories per sandwich which isn’t too bad, but the 600 mg of sodium is a no-no. These sandwiches contain some of the worst ultra-processed offenders, from corn syrup solids to gums and stabilizers. Even the “fully cooked egg patty” contains soybean oil.

Hillshire Farm Frozen Turkey Bacon Ciabatta Deli Sandwich

Hillshire Farm Frozen Turkey Bacon Ciabatta Deli Sandwich has a whopping 1030 mg of sodium per sandwich, making it one of the worst offenders in terms of that ingredient, and the rest of the ingredients list isn’t much better: Packed with plenty of ultra-processed artificial ingredients, this breakfast item does contain 25 g of protein, but still can’t be considered a healthy choice.