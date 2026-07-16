5 Best Canned Clam Chowders, According to Shoppers

Enjoy a warm and comforting bowl of soup with these top-rated picks.

There is nothing like clam chowder to bring some warmth and comfort on a cold day, or any time something simple yet flavorful is needed. Paired with some crusty toasted bread, this delicious soup is light enough to work as a lunch and filling enough to feel like you’re getting a proper meal. Shoppers lucky enough to have access to Northeastern from-scratch chowders can get their seafood fix whenever they want, but for the rest of us, some store-bought chowders are surprisingly good: Here are five of the best, according to shoppers.

Bar Harbor New England Clam Chowder

Bar Harbor New England Clam Chowder is loaded with potatoes and clams. “This is excellent soup. It’s great straight out of the can,” one Kroger shopper said. “Sometimes I’ll add a can of clams and sauteed shrimp to it too. I’ve tried other brands of clam chowder and Bar Harbor is the best.”

Great Value Clam Chowder Soup

Great Value Clam Chowder Soup is surprisingly delicious, fans rave. “I have never been a fan of canned clam chowder, but let me tell you I read the reviews on this before I ordered and it is really, really good,” one Walmart shopper said. “Very thick full of potatoes and clams. Lightly salted with just a slight celery flavor.”

Campbell’s Homestyle Clam Chowder

Campbell’s Homestyle Clam Chowder is a hearty, flavorful soup shoppers love. “It is as close to ordering at a restaurant as you will find minus the oyster crackers,” one fan said. “Generous serving of real class. Just make it with milk or half and half and serve with fresh ground pepper and you’re good to go!”

Blount New England Clam Chowder

Blount New England Clam Chowder is an outstanding gluten-free soup made with top-quality ingredients. “I was very impressed with this clam chowder,” one Sprouts shopper said. “This is the best store bought clam chowder I have ever purchased during my 7 decades of experiencing fine cuisine. Bravo!!!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Whole Foods Market Kitchens New England Clam Chowder

Whole Foods Market Kitchens New England Clam Chowder is a cozy classic, fans say. “It has a rich, creamy texture and a comforting flavor that makes every spoonful satisfying,” one shopper said. “The balance of clams, potatoes, and seasoning is just right, creating a warm and hearty soup that feels both fresh and flavorful.”